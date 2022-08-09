Ambassador Hussain’s Trip to the Oak Creek Sikh Memorial Anniversary Candlelight Remembrance Vigil

U.S. Ambassador at Large for International Religious Freedom Rashad Hussain traveled to Oak Creek, Wisconsin August 5-6 to participate in the 10th Annual Oak Creek Sikh Memorial Anniversary Candlelight Remembrance Vigil. The event convened federal and state government representatives, civil society, and religious leaders to honor the victims of the 2012 attack and to stand in solidarity with the Sikh community. Ambassador Hussain met with community leaders and local government officials to discuss our continuing efforts to work together to combat hate and protect religious freedom and places of worship everywhere.