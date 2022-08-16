Society for Financial Education & Professional Development and Foot Locker, Inc. Launch Financial Literacy Partnership
SFEPD Training Provides Foot Locker, Inc. Team Members with Skills to Boost their Financial Well-being and Build Wealth
SFEPD’s financial literacy programs show individuals how to make savvy financial choices and prioritize the use of their money.”ALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Society for Financial Education & Professional Development, Inc. (“SFEPD”), a nonprofit financial education leader, today announced a partnership with Foot Locker, Inc. (“Foot Locker”), the New York-based specialty athletic retailer, to teach financial literacy skills to Foot Locker’s staff in the United States and Canada.
— Ted Daniels, President & Founder, SFEPD
The educational program empowers Foot Locker employees with the knowledge to make informed and sound financial decisions to maximize their earnings, accumulate retirement savings, and create wealth. The partnership with SFEPD is a part of Foot Locker’s Leading Education and Economic Development (“LEED”) initiative, the Company’s $200 million commitment to support the Black community through education and economic development.
“SFEPD is pleased to partner with Foot Locker to teach employees tools to enhance their financial knowledge and skills,” said Ted Daniels, SFEPD President and Founder. “SFEPD’s financial literacy programs show individuals how to make savvy financial choices and prioritize the use of their money. Managing, saving, and investing money is critical for financial success, especially in communities of color that often lack access to personal finance knowledge and face economic inequality and inequity.”
“Financial literacy plays an integral role in building personal and generational wealth,” said Patrick Walsh, Senior Vice President, Growth and Business Development, Foot Locker. “Through our partnership with SFEPD, we are providing our team members with an important resource to help them build their understanding of personal finances, make informed financial decisions, and advance their financial well-being so they can build a stronger future for themselves, their families, and their communities.”
SFEPD’s customized financial training focuses on teaching Foot Locker team members key practical financial concepts to use in their everyday lives. To learn personal money management skills, Foot Locker team members participate in dynamic interactive sessions led by SFEPD’s financial education experts.
The program includes interactive virtual zoom meetings and a series of 18 bite-size financial education videos. The financial curriculum teaches important concepts, including:
• Budgeting, Values, and Financial Goal Setting
• Credit and Debt Management
• Investing and Retirement Planning
• Risk Management (Insurance)
• Estate Planning
• Homeownership
SFEPD’s first kick-off financial training to Foot Locker participants on Budgeting, Values, and Financial Goal Setting reached more than 1,000 individuals and received high marks from those who attended it, which included: “excellent session,” “informative – made me realize what steps I have to take to budget better,” and “I cannot wait for the next session!” SFEPD and Foot Locker plan to partner on future workshops and training through the LEED initiative.
“We applaud Foot Locker’s commitment to financial education for its employees, which will provide an important building block to fostering economic equality in communities of color,” Daniels said.
###
About The Society for Financial Education and Professional Development
For more than 24 years, SFEPD, based in the Washington, D.C. area, has served as an award-winning financial literacy and professional development nonprofit teaching financial skills to people of all ages and backgrounds with a focus on underserved communities. SFEPD is directed by President and Founder Ted Daniels, a global financial literacy leader. Learn more at www.sfepd.org.
Media Contact:
Theodore Daniels
Society for Financial Education & Professional Development
+ +1 443-614-2772
ginielynch@sfepd.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn