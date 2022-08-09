Berlin Barracks/ 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault; Domestic Assault (multiple incidents)

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A3004476

TROOPER: David Lambert

STATION: VSP-Middlesex

CONTACT#:802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 08/08/2022 at 1201 hours

LOCATION: Marshfield, VT

VIOLATION: 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault; Domestic Assault (multiple incidents)

ACCUSED: Colby Thompson

AGE: 22

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Marshfield, VT

VICTIM: The State Police does not release the names of victims of domestic or sexual assault.

CITY, STATE OF RESIDECE: Marshfield, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers responded to a report of a burglary in Marshfield, VT. During the course of the investigation, Troopers learned that Colby Thompson had assaulted a family member on multiple occasions over the previous three years. The most recent assault occurred on 08/03/2022. Troopers subsequently located Thompson in Marshfield and arrested him. He was processed and released on a citation to appear in the Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division on 08/09/2022 at 1230 hours.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: 08/09/2022 at 1230 hours

COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached

Trooper David Lambert

Vermont State Police- Berlin

876 Pain Turnpike

Berlin, VT

(802)229-9191