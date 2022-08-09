Berlin Barracks/ 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault; Domestic Assault (multiple incidents)
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A3004476
TROOPER: David Lambert
STATION: VSP-Middlesex
CONTACT#:802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 08/08/2022 at 1201 hours
LOCATION: Marshfield, VT
VIOLATION: 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault; Domestic Assault (multiple incidents)
ACCUSED: Colby Thompson
AGE: 22
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Marshfield, VT
VICTIM: The State Police does not release the names of victims of domestic or sexual assault.
CITY, STATE OF RESIDECE: Marshfield, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Troopers responded to a report of a burglary in Marshfield, VT. During the course of the investigation, Troopers learned that Colby Thompson had assaulted a family member on multiple occasions over the previous three years. The most recent assault occurred on 08/03/2022. Troopers subsequently located Thompson in Marshfield and arrested him. He was processed and released on a citation to appear in the Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division on 08/09/2022 at 1230 hours.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE: 08/09/2022 at 1230 hours
COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division
LODGED LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Attached
Trooper David Lambert
Vermont State Police- Berlin
876 Pain Turnpike
Berlin, VT
(802)229-9191