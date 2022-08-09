Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,051 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 217,575 in the last 365 days.

Berlin Barracks/ 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault; Domestic Assault (multiple incidents)

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

             

CASE#: 22A3004476

TROOPER: David Lambert                                        

STATION: VSP-Middlesex                    

CONTACT#:802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 08/08/2022 at 1201 hours

LOCATION: Marshfield, VT

VIOLATION: 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault; Domestic Assault (multiple incidents)

 

ACCUSED: Colby Thompson                     

AGE: 22

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Marshfield, VT

 

VICTIM: The State Police does not release the names of victims of domestic or sexual assault.

CITY, STATE OF RESIDECE: Marshfield, VT

                                          

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers responded to a report of a burglary in Marshfield, VT. During the course of the investigation, Troopers learned that Colby Thompson had assaulted a family member on multiple occasions over the previous three years. The most recent assault occurred on 08/03/2022. Troopers subsequently located Thompson in Marshfield and arrested him. He was processed and released on a citation to appear in the Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division on 08/09/2022 at 1230 hours.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: 08/09/2022 at 1230 hours 

COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached

 

 

Trooper David Lambert

Vermont State Police- Berlin

876 Pain Turnpike

Berlin, VT

(802)229-9191

 

You just read:

Berlin Barracks/ 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault; Domestic Assault (multiple incidents)

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.