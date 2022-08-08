Priestess Anandha Ray & The Sacred Dancers of Quimera Ritual Dance Troupe To Perform At Findhorn, Scotland
Priestess Anandha Ray & The Sacred Dancers of Quimera Ritual Dance Troupe Performs New Dances During Their Residency at Findhorn, Scotland.
We will go to perform at FINDHORN! This mystical center grew magically huge veggies by communing directly with the Earth spirits. Now it manifests the magical energies of the arts, including dance.”SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Priestess Anandha Ray & The Sacred Dancers of Quimera Ritual Dance Troupe Performs New Dances During Their Residency at Findhorn, Scotland.
— Priestess Anandha Ray
“I've been talking about our sacred performances at the Fringe, and our performances and workshops at Findhorn Ecovillage,” Temple of Isis Priestess & Sacred Choreographer Anandha Ray declared. “We priestesses of the temple of Isis, after performing our ritual dances, will embark upon a journey of ceremonies and ritual. After Findhorn, we will sojourn all the way to Glastonbury England where we will meet with third generation Druid Priestess Tree Moonstorm Ulfhednar who will guide us in transformational ceremonies in the footsteps of the Priestesses at the White Spring, Chalice Well and the Tor in Glastonbury. We will dance with the spirits of the land and create ways to honor the many of us who have ancestors from these lands!”
“Following our performances at the Fringe... we will go to FINDHORN! Have you heard of Findhorn?! This renowned mystical center grew 40-pound cabbages on infertile, dry soil by communicating directly with the Earth spirits (faeries... also called subtle realms of Earth energy that manifest in faerie form so our human mind can comprehend it),” says Priestess Anandha Ray. "Now it also manifests the magical energies of the arts, including dance."
While at Findhorn, Ray and the Sacred Dancers of Quimerawill teach a workshop on Quimera Ritual Dance and present a performance at 4pm August 16th at the Findhorn Ecovillage.
MORE ABOUT FINDHORN: https://themysticalquest.com/.../the-findhorn-garden-story/
About Quimera Ritual Dance Troupe : https://quimeraritual.dance
Quimera Ritual Dance invites you into the profound experiences within the world of dance. With over three decades of experience and research in dance, Quimera Ritual Dance founder Anandha Ray has formulated a method that teaches how dance communicates and heals while also elevating a dancer’s ability to new levels of expression. This form, known as Quimera Method, teaches dancers to find their own voice in movement while also reconnecting with your authentic self.
About The Temple of Isis: www.templeofisis.org
The Temple of Isis was founded in 1983 and is based at the 10-acre Isis Oasis Sanctuary in Geyserville, California. The Temple of Isis is a 501(c3) religious organization (church) with IRS tax-exempt status. We are dedicated to the celebration of the Divine as Feminine and our grounds and ceremonies are open to all, including members of other faiths. We have presented at the Parliament of World Religions and are active in interfaith movements. The TOI was a party to the successful suit for alternative-faith military veterans to display faith symbols on their tombstones at national cemeteries, which was ultimately decided by the Supreme Court of the United States. Our clergy have served as Designated Service Leaders for the U.S. Army and are also in the Chaplaincy Program for the Los Angeles Police Department, among other official postings.
About Quimera Ritual Dance Troupe : https://quimeraritual.dance
Quimera Ritual Dance invites you into the profound experiences within the world of dance.b With over three decades of experience and research in dance, Quimera Ritual Dance founder Anandha Ray has formulated a method that teaches how dance communicates and heals while also elevating a dancer’s ability to new levels of expression. This form, known as Quimera Method, teaches dancers to find their own voice in movement while also reconnecting with your authentic self.
Rev. Justin Howard
Temple of Isis
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other