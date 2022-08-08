TREAT YOUR TASTE BUDS TO FOOD FROM AROUND THE WORLD WITH SMALL PLATES, BIG TASTES

SPRINGFIELD, IL, ILLINOIS, August 8 - The Village of Cultures has become a staple at the Illinois State Fair. It's a location on the fairgrounds where you can travel the world through your taste buds, but often the room you have in your stomach doesn't allow for you to sample all the world has to offer.





Which is why the Illinois State Fair created Small Plates, Big Tastes. For just $3, you can get sample size portions from any Village of Cultures vendor, allowing your waist and your wallet to expand.





"There are so many tasty options all around the fairgrounds, especially in the Village of Cultures, that we came up with a great way for fairgoers to travel around the world without breaking the bank," said Illinois State Fair Manager Rebecca Clark. "The perfectly sized portions give folks a chance to sample foods they may have not tried otherwise, and if they fall in love with the dish, they can go back for the full size portion!"





The food special "Feeding Frenzy" returns in 2022. Fittingly, the "Jaws" theme song will blast over the fairgrounds signaling the beginning and end of the frenzy that runs each day from 2-5 p.m. When the music sounds (15 minutes prior to the discounts starting, and 15 minutes before they end), participating vendors will reduce prices on select menu items.



