Pritzker Administration Approaching $1 Billion in Capital Investments for 24/7 State Facilities through Rebuild Illinois

ILLINOIS, August 8 - Funding supports the construction, expansion, and renovation of state 24/7 facilities





Springfield - Governor JB Pritzker and the Capital Development Board (CDB) have announced nearly $1 billion in investments are planned or underway for state facilities throughout Illinois that provide round-the-clock care to some of the state's most vulnerable residents. The Governor's bipartisan Rebuild Illinois capital plan continues to provide essential funding supporting the revitalization and improvement of state facilities.





"Our people sit at the very heart of Rebuild Illinois," said Governor JB Pritzker. "This historic, bipartisan capital plan is about making Illinoisans lives better and safer—and I couldn't be prouder to announce our $1 billion investment to improve our most critical state facilities. From the Illinois Veterans' Home in Quincy to the Dixon Correctional Center, we are ensuring that every Illinoisan in our care has access to the upgraded infrastructure they deserve."





More than 180 projects for state facilities that provide housing to individuals 24 hours a day, 7 days a week are in active construction, design or in various stages of procurement. These include projects at the Departments of Veterans' Affairs (DVA), Department of Human Services (DHS), Department of Corrections (DOC) and the Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ). CDB manages construction and deferred maintenance projects in state-owned facilities.





Going forward, Rebuild Illinois will provide an additional $1.5 billion for additional state facility infrastructure projects over the life of the plan to support office spaces, hospitals, correctional centers, residential care facilities, state parks and historic structures - bringing total investments in state facility maintenance projects and improvements to $2.5 billion.





Facilities at the Department of Veterans' Affairs are receiving $331 million in capital funding to address emergency and deferred maintenance projects at its facilities in Anna, LaSalle, Manteno and Quincy, including those currently in active construction and those in the planning stages. The Illinois Veterans' Home in Quincy, a nearly $300 million dollar investment, is one of the largest ongoing projects for DVA. The project involves upgrading buildings, infrastructure, utilities, landscaping, and the demolition of aging buildings and expansion of the campus. The Department provides long-term health care, education, mental health, housing, and employment to eligible veterans.





Nearly $171 million in projects are underway for infrastructure improvements at Department of Human Services facilities to provide a safe environment for patients, residents and staff. CDB is upgrading fire protection and HVAC systems, renovating residences and isolation rooms, rehabilitating roads and walkways, and replacing equipment in facilities via 29 projects located in thirteen Illinois counties. Thirty additional capital projects are in the planning stages for DHS, totaling nearly $140 million. DHS operates sixteen 24/7 facilities offering social services, programs, and resources to Illinois residents, and providing secure housing and mental health services for individuals who are found by a criminal court to be unfit to stand trial or not guilty by reason of insanity.





More than 40 projects valued at $115 million are in active construction, with an additional 50 projects in planning stages, at the Department of Corrections, totaling nearly $154 million. DOC facilities provide housing for about 28,000 adults in custody across 33 correctional centers. Critical investments include renovation of kitchen and cold storage areas at Pontiac Correctional Center, providing new equipment and mechanical and electrical upgrades; replacement of security grade locks suitable for housing at Lawrence Correctional Center, and replacement of locking controls and intercom equipment; renovation of the dietary building at Dixon Correctional Center for adaptive reuse as a treatment facility for mentally ill individuals, including exams rooms, nurses station, offices, medicine dispensary, and a classroom. Other active and upcoming projects at DOC facilities involve upgrading electrical distribution systems, replacing heat and ventilation equipment, repairing roofs, and conducting sewer assessments.





The state is currently investing more than $15 million in active construction at the Department of Juvenile Justice facilities. The scope of active work includes the replacement of HVAC systems and boiler components, thousands of square feet of new roofing, security upgrades, and the renovation of an intake building. New projects totaling nearly $61 million will be addressed by CDB in the upcoming year, including remodeling housing for juveniles, constructing new classrooms and programmatic and recreational spaces, repairing and resurfacing roadways, and providing critical upgrades to equipment. This includes moving forward with DJJ's community-based, rehabilitative, and restorative model by bringing a new Illinois Youth Center to Lincoln, Illinois, and upgrading facilities at the Illinois Youth Center at Warrenville with a combination of new construction and improvements to current space.





"The robust Rebuild Illinois capital plan allows Capital Development Board to address critical deferred maintenance repair and upgrade needs at agencies that house residents 24/7," said Capital Development Board Executive Director, Jim Underwood. "Once completed, I'm confident the improvements will create safer, more functional facilities."



