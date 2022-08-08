Priestess Anandha Ray & The Sacred Dancers of Quimera Ritual Dance Troupe Head To The 78th Fringe Festival, Edinburgh UK
Annual Fringe Festival in Edinburgh, Scotland Invites World Renown Choreographer & Priestess Anandha Ray & The Sacred Dancers of Quimera Ritual Dance Troupe!
“Dance for me has never been separate from my spiritual path. Forever intertwined, one nourishing the other. A life practice that takes many forms.” ”SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anandha Ray and 25 dancers for the Quimera Ritual Dance troupe will perform as part of the 78th Dance-forms International Choreographer's Showcase at the Fringe Festival in Edinburgh, Scotland.
— Priestess & Choreographer Anandha Ray
Performances will be August 9-13th at 9:20am at the Greenside at Nicolson Square, Emerald Theater, Venue 209 at the City of Edinburgh Methodist Church at 25 Nicolson Square. Tickets are 12 pounds.
The performances of Quimera Ritual Dance Troupe will include:
- Audience favorite "Totem", performed by @Treestar Tinkerbella and Siena Ariel.
- "We Rise" revised for this performance with dancers that Ray worked with this year at CSU Fresno and featured soloist @Christina Johnson.
- "Calling the Ancestors" world premiere, performed by ordained Reverend Priestesses of Quimera.
A special appearance by Cristina Johnson, former principal at the Dance Theater of Harlem
“Dance for me has never been separate from my spiritual path… forever intertwined, one nourishing the other. A life practice that takes many forms,” Temple of Isis Priestess & Sacred Choreographer Anandha Ray declared. “We are days away from the Fringe Festival! What a joy to tour again after many years. The pandemic put a stop to everything and here we go again! Now we are bringing Ritual Dance to the Fringe for the first time! I am excited to direct three dances at the Fringe, in the 78th Dance-Forms International Choreographers Showcase.”
RITUAL DANCE :
Totem is a choreographed ritual that wields the energies of full body mudras... two bodies expanding as one... the symbolic nature of body as totem. And the other two are rituals that we call "Movement Landscapes". No two times that they are performed are the same. The dancers channel the energies and emotions they feel, the energies and emotions they pick up around them, and they apply this current state of being to the landscape of the dance.
So the container for the dance remains the same... but the dance itself is completely different every time it is performed. And their goal is not the athletic display of dance. Their goal is to be truly human, fully connected to the depths of our human experience, giving voice to those things that words cannot bespeak.
These performances at The Fringe are our first forays into presenting sacred dance for audiences who are attending "performance". We are excited to see what is unveiled.
About The Temple of Isis: www.templeofisis.org
The Temple of Isis was founded in 1983 and is based at the 10-acre Isis Oasis Sanctuary in Geyserville, California. The Temple of Isis is a 501(c3) religious organization (church) with IRS tax-exempt status. We are dedicated to the celebration of the Divine as Feminine and our grounds and ceremonies are open to all, including members of other faiths. We have presented at the Parliament of World Religions and are active in interfaith movements. The TOI was a party to the successful suit for alternative-faith military veterans to display faith symbols on their tombstones at national cemeteries, which was ultimately decided by the Supreme Court of the United States. Our clergy have served as Designated Service Leaders for the U.S. Army and are also in the Chaplaincy Program for the Los Angeles Police Department, among other official postings.
About Quimera Ritual Dance Troupe : https://quimeraritual.dance
Quimera Ritual Dance invites you into the profound experiences within the world of dance.b With over three decades of experience and research in dance, Quimera Ritual Dance founder Anandha Ray has formulated a method that teaches how dance communicates and heals while also elevating a dancer’s ability to new levels of expression. This form, known as Quimera Method, teaches dancers to find their own voice in movement while also reconnecting with your authentic self.
