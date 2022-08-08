Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,053 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 217,575 in the last 365 days.

AG Pax­ton Joins Coali­tion to Pro­tect Sec­ond Amend­ment from Biden Administration

AUSTIN –Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton joined a Montana-led multistate amicus brief in the U.S. Supreme Court concerning the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) rulemaking on bump stocks. The unconstitutional rule instantaneously transformed hundreds of law-abiding gun owners in the United States into criminals and compelled them to destroy or relinquish lawfully acquired property. ATF does not have the power to change the definition of a “machinegun” on a political whim, and it should not be allowed to expose the United States to takings-liability for destroying the value of private property.

“In an age when the federal bureaucracy touches the life of every American in countless ways, the Federal Circuit’s ruling profoundly diminishes constitutional protections of lawfully acquired property,” the brief states. “This petition raises important questions about how the ever-growing administrative state threatens ‘the security of Property’—one of the ‘great object[s] of government’—as well as the right to keep and bear arms.”

Read the full brief here.

You just read:

AG Pax­ton Joins Coali­tion to Pro­tect Sec­ond Amend­ment from Biden Administration

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.