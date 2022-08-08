AHMAD & HUSSAIN LAW GROUP REPRESENTS FORMER JP MORGAN CHASE VP IN THE LAUNCH OF $100 MILLION REAL ESTATE FUND
EINPresswire.com/ -- Ahmad & Hussain Law Group was the lead counsel in taking a Regulation D Real Estate Fund live for Arch Capital Ventures.
Arch Capital Venture’s newest fund is targeting to raise $100 million (the “Fund”). The Fund aims to acquire and develop commercial mixed-use and multi-family real estate.
The Fund was founded by a former JP Morgan Chase Vice-President and a global real estate investor with over $30 million+ in commercial real estate investments.
Tariq Hussain, Esq., partner at Ahmad & Hussain Law Group, stated, “We are proud to represent Arch Capital Ventures in the launch of their largest real estate fund to date. Real estate syndication is a great investment option for certain investors and we are glad to facilitate these opportunities.”
Ahmad & Hussain Law Group is a boutique law firm headquartered in New Brunswick, NJ. In addition to securities compliance, the firm also represents clients in corporate law, entertainment law, franchise law and has just recently added a criminal defense practice led by a former prosecutor in the State of New Jersey.
Ahmad & Hussain Law Group is located at 90 Paterson Street, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 and can be reached at 609-545-2100 or at info@sathlaw.com.
