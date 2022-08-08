Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,049 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 217,573 in the last 365 days.

AHMAD & HUSSAIN LAW GROUP REPRESENTS FORMER JP MORGAN CHASE VP IN THE LAUNCH OF $100 MILLION REAL ESTATE FUND

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ, USA, August 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ahmad & Hussain Law Group was the lead counsel in taking a Regulation D Real Estate Fund live for Arch Capital Ventures.

Arch Capital Venture’s newest fund is targeting to raise $100 million (the “Fund”). The Fund aims to acquire and develop commercial mixed-use and multi-family real estate.

The Fund was founded by a former JP Morgan Chase Vice-President and a global real estate investor with over $30 million+ in commercial real estate investments.

Tariq Hussain, Esq., partner at Ahmad & Hussain Law Group, stated, “We are proud to represent Arch Capital Ventures in the launch of their largest real estate fund to date. Real estate syndication is a great investment option for certain investors and we are glad to facilitate these opportunities.”

Ahmad & Hussain Law Group is a boutique law firm headquartered in New Brunswick, NJ. In addition to securities compliance, the firm also represents clients in corporate law, entertainment law, franchise law and has just recently added a criminal defense practice led by a former prosecutor in the State of New Jersey.

Ahmad & Hussain Law Group is located at 90 Paterson Street, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 and can be reached at 609-545-2100 or at info@sathlaw.com.

Tariq Hussain
Ahmad & Hussain Law Group
+1 609-545-2100
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn

You just read:

AHMAD & HUSSAIN LAW GROUP REPRESENTS FORMER JP MORGAN CHASE VP IN THE LAUNCH OF $100 MILLION REAL ESTATE FUND

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.