August 8 - Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold Announces “I Voted” Digital Sticker Design Competition Open to All Colorado High School Students

Denver, August 8, 2022 - Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold is excited to announce all high school students throughout the state can submit their designs for a new “I Voted” digital sticker starting today.

“Allowing the next generation of voters to creatively participate in our elections is such a fun way to encourage engagement in our democracy. Colorado voters have always worn their ‘I Voted’ stickers with pride, and now they’ll be able to do that digitally after casting their mail ballot,” said Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold. “I can’t wait to see the submissions we get from high schoolers around the state!”

The new sticker design will be sent to voters via BallotTrax once they have voted in the upcoming General Election. It will also be featured on the Secretary of State’s website, media channels, press releases, in media coverage, and as part of digital effort to encourage people to vote across the state. The winner will be recognized on the Colorado Secretary of State’s social media channels, and Secretary Griswold will present the award during an assembly at the artist’s school.

Contest Rules

All entrants must be 13 – 18 years old and enrolled in a Colorado high school or Colorado homeschool program

All artwork submitted must be your original work; no stock or borrowed images may be used

Artwork that has offensive language, violence, drugs, gangs, weaponry, etc. will not be considered

Entries must include the words “I Voted”

Artwork must be nonpartisan

Entries may be created on paper or digitally Paper entries must be either scanned or photographed clearly for submission Digital & Paper files must be under 1GB, and must be a .pdf, .png, .jpg, or jpeg

If the winner submitted artwork created on paper, the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office will provide a pre-paid envelope for the artwork to be mailed for image processing for the digital image. The artwork will be returned to the artist after processing.

Entries will be used for social media and other marketing materials for the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office

All entries must be received by Friday, September 2, 2022

Additional contest details:

BallotTrax enables voters to receive notifications by phone, email, or text about the status of their mail ballot, from the time it is mailed to the voter, to when it is received, and counted. Colorado voters can enroll themselves in BallotTrax by visiting www.GoVoteColorado.gov and clicking on “Sign up for BallotTrax.”

Winners will be determined by popular vote by staff in the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office.