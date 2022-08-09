Submit Release
Buttermilk Sky Pie Franchising Seeks FL, GA, TX, NC owners

Buttermilk Sky Pie Franchising, a franchise of individually owned bakeries specializing in handmade pies, is looking for franchise owners in FL, GA, TX, and NC.

KNOXVILLE, TN, USA, August 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Buttermilk Sky Franchising, America’s leading pie shop franchise, is actively seeking franchise owners in FL, TX, GA, and NC. Buttermilk Sky provides a complete business system and ongoing support for owners to open and operate a successful bakery.

Through sharing homemade pies, owners can create the life they want for their families and invest in their local communities.

The original Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop was founded by Scott and Meredith Layton in 2013 in the Bearden area of Knoxville, TN. The franchise headquarters is also located in Knoxville. Buttermilk Sky has 19 operating locations in TN, TX, GA, FL, LA, NC, and SC with others opening this year.

Buttermilk Sky offers 9 flavors daily, including a seasonal flavor and monthly “Pie it Forward” partnership pie that benefits a nonprofit in the community. Daily flavors include: Granny’s Apple, Nanny’s Pecan, Chewy Chocolate Chip, Coconut Cream, Key Lime, Peanut butter Cream, and their best selling I-40 pie (named for interstate I-40). The menu also includes Cloud 9 pie blended ice cream creations made with one of 9 pie flavors, Cloud Cookies (pecan shortbread cookies rolled in powdered sugar) and thumbprint cookies (shortbread cookies with sweet icing).

Buttermilk Sky Pie invites you to explore ownership with the sweetest opportunity around. For more information, please contact Carla Standifer, BSP franchise sales coordinator at Carla.standifer@buttermlkskypie.com or visit the website for franchise information.

Carla Standifer
Buttermilk Sky Franchising Inc
+1 865-806-8337
Buttermilk Sky Pie Franchising Seeks FL, GA, TX, NC owners

Distribution channels: Food & Beverage Industry


