Productive Dentist Academy Nominated in Dentaltown’s 2022 Townie Choice Awards
As the Townie Choice Awards celebrate 20 years, “Townies” can vote for PDA in the Consultants & Advisors; Dental Marketing; and Website Design categories
Productive Dentist Academy is thrilled to be nominated in three categories in this year’s Townie Choice Awards.”ANACORTES, WA, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Productive Dentist Academy (PDA), the nation’s leading dental business consulting and marketing firm, currently appears on the ballot for Dentaltown’s Townie Choice Awards in three categories: Consultants & Advisors; Dental Marketing; and Website Design.
“Productive Dentist Academy is thrilled to be nominated in three categories in this year’s Townie Choice Awards,” says Dr. Victoria Peterson, co-founder & CEO of PDA. “After 20 years, the Townie Choice Awards remain as relevant as they were in 2003, celebrating the best dental products and services in the ever-changing dental landscape. We are honored that current and former PDA clients whose lives and practices we have positively influenced since 2004 – be it through coaching, marketing efforts, or even website design – can ‘go to the polls’ and cast their vote for us.”
Every summer members of Dentaltown.com (called “Townies”), are given the opportunity to vote for their favorite dental products and services – doing so allows them the chance to win prizes including a drawing for weekly $100 Visa gift cards, a guest spot on Dentistry Uncensored hosted by Dentaltown founder Dr. Howard Farran, and a $1,000 grand prize including a cover photo on the December 2022 edition of Dentaltown magazine.
“The entire Dentaltown team welcomes Productive Dentist Academy in three practice management categories on the 2022 Townie Choice Awards ballot,” says Dentaltown magazine Editorial Director Dr. Thomas Giacobbi. “For 20 years, our members have voted on the most comprehensive list of peer-recommended products and services in dentistry; and winners have become recognized as the most reliable and reputable in our industry. We wish all of our nominees the best of luck this year.”
This year, the ballot is open for dentists from August 1, 2022, to September 6, 2022. Winners will be announced in the December edition of Dentaltown magazine.
“Dentaltown members are some of the most outstanding members of PDA, and in the dental industry at large,” says PDA Chief Communications Officer Regan Robertson. “The reality is every dentist is unique, and your marketing, website design, and even consulting support, should be uniquely tailored to the doctor’s vision of success. We are honored to support dentists and their teams to bring forth an authentic voice that showcases specific philosophies of care.”
Interested dentists can vote for Productive Dentist Academy and all of their favorite products and services here: https://www.dentaltown.com/townie-choice-awards/
About Productive Dentist Academy
Productive Dentist Academy (PDA) is an award-winning dental business and marketing consulting firm based in Anacortes, WA. At PDA, we know independent dentists are uncertain about the future of private practice and are concerned there may be no other option than to sell to a dental service organization (DSO). That's why PDA built the Investment Grade Practice™ platform to be the advocate and level the playing field so independent dentists can optimize profitability, improve patient experience, and align teams to the dentist's core vision. Founded in 2004, employee-owned PDA empowers thousands of dentists internationally so they can make confident decisions as a leader, re-engage their passion, and achieve financial and personal satisfaction. For more information, call 800-757-6077, e-mail info@productivedentist.com, or visit http://www.productivedentist.com.
