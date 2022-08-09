Reliabilityweb.com expands asset management growth networks with MaximoWorld® pre-conference activities
MaximoWorld® Pre-Conference Workshops, consisted of deep learning sessions, to advance the use of Maximo® and TRIRIGA®, asset performance, and digitization.
at the MAXIMOWORLD pre-conference workshops were able to see the benefits of IBM Maximo, which offers, among other things, cost and downtime reduction.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Professionals attending yesterday's MaximoWorld® pre-conference activities enjoyed a day full of activities, conferences and direct interaction with the brightest minds in asset management worldwide, present at the event, within the Pre-Conference agenda.
The session began the MaximoWorld® Certified Pre-Conference Workshops, which consist of deep learning sessions, lasting 2.5 hours, to advance the knowledge of the uses and applicability of Maximo® and TRIRIGA®, asset performance and digitization. CEU credits are awarded at these workshops as part of the recertification requirements. The pre-conference program, co-located with The Asset Performance Management (APM) summit TRIRIGAWORLD® hosted BY MAXIMOWORLD®, offered high-value activities for professionals interested in advancing asset management, focused on the postulate ACCELERATE TIME TO VALUE.
MaximoWorld® offered the workshops:
SC01 - Getting the Expected Benefits from Maximo (EAM), by Sunil Kamerkar, Asset Analytix and Ramesh Gulati, Reliability Sherpa
SC02 - Operator Care and Maximo by Christer Idhammar, IDCON; SC03 - Uptime Elements Digitalization Strategy IoT Domain Implementation by Markus Rimmele, DigitalituM and Brendon Russ, JLL
SC04 - How to Construct an Integrated Strategy across Multiple Departments for Your Documents and Drawings, by Michael Payne and Heath Arstingstall, Qellus
APM offered the workshop:
APMSC01 - Asset Performance Management Using Uptime Elements Frameworks, by Terrence O'Hanlon and Maura Abad, Reliabilityweb.com
And TRIRIGAWORLD® was in charge of the workshops:
TWSC01 - Reporting Mistakes You're Probably Making and How to Fix Them by Ashley Walter and David Yew, Kurve Solutions by Tjene
TWSC02 - IBM® TRIRIGA® System Administration by Raymond Tripamer, IBM
TWSC03 - IBM® TRIRIGA® Application Suite Roadmap by Paul Lacey, IBM
In the afternoon, starting at 2pm, a USER GROUP MEETINGS session was held as part of the event's offering to industry professionals by Maximo®, with:
MUG01 - GOMaximo (Oil and Gas plus HSE) by David Turner, IBM
MUG02 - Airport MUG by Valerie Slaughter, Austin-Bergstrom International
Airport, Ian Redhead, Kansas City, Missouri, Aviation Department and Eddie Clayson, Salt Lake City International
Clayson, Salt Lake City International Airport
MUG03 - Transportation MUG
MUG04 - All Inclusive Regional MUGs
And TRIRIGAWORLD® with:
TWUG01 - Sustainability Special Interest Group by Patricia Congdon, IBM
TWUG02 - Beyond Lease Accounting and Regulatory Compliance by David Kirwan and Mike Kim, IBM
This USER GROUP MEETINGS activity was free of charge upon registration. Globally, many professionals and investors rely on IBM Maximo to optimize their business assets, performance and quality to ensure equipment and process reliability, and to extend the lifecycle of assets and facilities in truly secure conditions. Attendees at the MAXIMOWORLD pre-conference workshops were able to see the benefits of IBM Maximo, which offers, among other things, cost and downtime reduction. Maintenance schedules and best practice predictions are other huge advantages. MAXIMOWORLD® offers VISION, SKILLS and TECHNOLOGY with an effective ACTION PLAN for your career and your team. And it is probably this immersive experience, in an exciting knowledge creation ecosystem, where you can connect with the top professionals and scientists in the field that has really made the difference for attendees today. Maximo® allows you to make informed decisions with "clarity of risk", aligned also with the organization's objectives, which allows you to create value from assets.
TRIRIGAWORLD®, with IBM® TRIRIGA® Application Suite, was another major highlight of this first day; it is the market leading suite to simplify Facility Management tasks. It offers a 99% speed increase in obtaining information on space utilization, USD 30 million in cost savings and reduced reporting times, and is capable of processing 65,000 work orders per year. The TRIRIGAWORLD® workshops were very well attended, arousing real interest among the attendees. IBM® TRIRIGA® makes it possible to optimize building space, taking into account all the elements: services, quality of the installation, people flow, etc. It also maximizes the efficiency of operations and maintenance, and helps to reduce the carbon footprint, among other advantages.
Among the companies participating in the event were:
A3J Group, ABInBev, ABS Group, Abbott, AbbVie, Adaptive Workplace Solutions, Agropur, Alkermes, All Native Group - DoS/OBOAmazon, Amentum, American Electric Power, American Family Insurance, American Unit, Inc, Apple, Aquitas Solutions, Arizona Department of Transportation, Arora Engineers, Arrow Electronics ECS, Asset Analytix, Asset Intelligence Determinants, Asset Partners, Asset Partners, AssetOne, Association of Asset Management Professionals, AT&T, ATCO, Austin Convention Center, AWS, BAE Systems, Banetti, Barton & Loguidice, Battelle, Bayer, Bentley Cohesive Group, Bently Nevada, Big West Oil, BioUrja Renewables, Boardwalk Pipeline, The Boeing Company, Boralex, Boston Dynamics, BPD Zenith, Breedon Cement Ireland, Bristol Myers Squibb, Bryn Price IT Services, Business Integra, C&S Wholesale Grocers, CAI, Cad-Capture, Callaway Golf, Cambria, Camcode, Capgemini, CBT, Central Arizona Project, Certus Solutions, Chick-fil-A, Inc. , CHS, Chugach Government Solutions, CiM Maintenance, City of Austin, City of Dallas, City of Fort Worth, City of Henderson, City of Kansas City, MO Aviation Department, City of Minneapolis, City of Roseville, City of Springfield, Clark County Water Reclamation District, Cohesive, Comm-IT, Consolidated Edison of NY, Cornell University, Cornerstone Chemical, Corning, CoServ, COSOL, County Sanitation Districts of Los Angeles County, Cummins, CVS Health, DataGlance, DBM Vircon Services, DC Water, DCP Midstream, Defense Base Services, Del-Co Water Company, Deloitte Consulting, DigitalituM, Discount Tire, DPWorld, DST - Dynamic Solutions Technology, DTE Energy, Duke Energy Sustainable Solutions, EAM360, East Kentucky Power Cooperative (EKPC), eBusiness Strategies, eCIFM Solutions, Edwards Lifesciences, Electra Learning, Electronic Data Incorporated (EDI), Elektro Gorenjska, d. d., Eles, Eli Lilly, EMA, EMCOR Government Services, Emerson Automation Solutions, Enbridge, ENMAX Corporation, Enterprise Integration Partners, Equinix, Esri, EY, Field Flex, Galanthus Group, Gemba Service, General Dynamics, General Motors, Genesis Solutions, Georgia Building Authority, Georgia Pacific, Georgia Power, Great River Energy, Green Plains, Gwinnett County Water Resources, Harvard University, Hecla Greens Creek Mining Co, Hill AFB, Home Depot, Honda, IBM, IBM Australia, IBM Canada, IBM India, IBM Research, IDCON, IKO Industries, Informatika, Infosys Limited, Innovapptive, Intelligent Technology Solutions, Interloc Solutions, Intermountain Power Service Corporation, InterPro Solutions, IPSC, Irvine Ranch Water District, J Paul Getty Trust, J&J Worldwide Services, Jacobs, JFC & Associates, JLL/Technologies, Johns Hopkins University, Kansas City International Airport, KBR, KCI Technologies, KDIT Solutions Inc. , Kite Pharma, Kroger, Kurve Solutions, Kwik Trip, Inc, Lamar Advertising, Lasalle Lumber Company, Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, LCRA, Leidos, Llama, LNS Research, Lockheed Martin, Los Angeles Country Sanitation Districts, Los Angeles World Airports, Lower Colorado River Authority, LVVWD, Lyon Consulting Solutions, Maven Asset Management, Mathias Systems, MaxMatters, McDonald's Corp, McKee Foods Corporation, MD Anderson, MDU Resources, Medtronic, MEG Energy, Merck, Methanex, Montana Dakota Utilities, MxStrategies, NAES, NASA, National Express, New York City Housing Authority, New York Power Authority - Blenheim-Gilboa, Newmark, Northrop Grumman, Northwestern University, NXP Semiconductors, ONEOK, Outfront Media, P2Insight, Pacific Northwest National Laboratory, Parsons, Pedernales Electric Cooperative, Penske, Per4ormance Consulting, Port of Seattle, Projetech, Prometheus Group, Prudential, Public Service Enterprise Group, Qellus, Quantum Strides.
