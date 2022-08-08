Gov. Henry McMaster, Sen. Lindsey Graham to Hold Press Conference

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster and Senator Lindsey Graham will hold a press conference on the so-called “Inflation Reduction Act” tomorrow, Tuesday, August 9 at 1:00 PM. The legislation passed the U.S. Senate on Sunday without one Republican voting in support. It does nothing to address record-high inflation and raises taxes on Americans.

WHO: Gov. Henry McMaster, Sen. Lindsey Graham

WHAT: Press conference to discuss the so-called “Inflation Reduction Act"

WHEN: Tomorrow, Tuesday, August 9 at 1:00 PM

WHERE: State House, Governor’s Office, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

