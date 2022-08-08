Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s Weekly Schedule, August 8, 2022

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster, Lieutenant Governor Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster's schedules for the week of August 8 will include the following:

Tuesday, August 9 at 1:00 PM: Gov. McMaster and Sen. Graham will hold a press conference on the Inflation Reduction Act, State House, Governor's Office, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

Gov. Henry McMaster's Weekly Schedule: August 1, 2022

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster’s schedule for the week of August 1, 2022, included:

Tuesday, August 2

9:30 AM: Policy meeting.

Wednesday, August 3

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

2:00 PM: Agency meeting.

3:00 PM: Constituent meeting.

3:30 PM: Constituent meeting.

3:45 PM: Policy meeting.

5:30 PM: Gov. McMaster and First Lady Peggy McMaster presented the Order of the Palmetto to Rep. Chip Huggins, Governor’s Mansion, 800 Richland Street, Columbia, S.C.

Thursday, August 4

11:00 AM: Gov. McMaster participated in a press conference with Darlington Raceway and the South Carolina Department of Public Safety to announce a safe driving initiative, Plyler Park, 1309 N. Ocean Blvd., Myrtle Beach, S.C.

12:30 PM: Gov. McMaster attended an event with local leaders and members from the Myrtle Beach business community, Myrtle Beach Chamber of Commerce, 1200 North Oak Street, Myrtle Beach, S.C.

1:30 PM: Gov. McMaster visited and toured Metglass Inc. facility, 440 Allied Drive, Conway, S.C.

Friday, August 5

11:00 AM: Gov. McMaster was the keynote speaker at the Carolinas Independent Automobile Dealers Association's (CIADA) 67th Annual Conference and Expo, Myrtle Beach Hilton, 10000 Beach Club Drive, Myrtle Beach S.C.

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

2:30 PM: Policy meeting.

3:15 PM: Policy meeting.

