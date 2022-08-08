Tennessee Highway Patrol Competes in "America's Best-Looking Cruiser Contest"

TENNESSEE – The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) is competing in the American Association of State Troopers (AAST), “America’s Best-Looking Cruiser Contest.” State highway patrols and state police organizations from across the country are competing for the top spot. Everyone in Tennessee knows THP has the best-looking state highway patrol vehicle in the nation. Now we need your help to make that official!

Voting for the 9th annual AAST, “America’s Best-Looking Cruiser Contest,” began today and will run through 5:00 p.m. EST on August 25, 2022. We need your help in disseminating the link and getting the public to vote for their favorite cruiser! The top 13 states receiving votes will be featured in the respective months on the 2023 AAST calendar. The top state will adorn the cover in addition to the month of January 2023.

THP submitted a photo with one of our troopers, a 2021 Ford Explorer along with a 2020 Harley-Davidson Electra Glide motorcycle for the competition. The photo was taken with the scenic backdrop of Dickson County in the background.

“We are excited to compete in this contest which showcases our patrol vehicles,” said Tennessee Highway Patrol Colonel Matt Perry. “This contest is a great avenue for friendly competition between state agencies while engaging with the public in a positive manner.”

To cast your vote, CLICK HERE. Simply scroll through the photos, and at the bottom of the page, select Tennessee. You can check the status of our progress on AAST’s Facebook page daily. You may only vote once per device.

The 2023 calendar will be available for purchase at www.statetroopers.org later this year. Calendar sales will benefit the American Association of State Troopers Foundation.

The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security’s mission is to serve, secure, and protect the people of Tennessee.