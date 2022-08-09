Poeboy K.P. releases his new project "Grind Now Or Never"

Poeboy K.P.

Grind Now Or Never includes hit songs "Gah Damn", "For That Green" feat Drel 910 and "White Peach"

Who is K.P? Well I'll tell you exactly who I am. They ain't know I could rap, they thought I was just a camera man.” — Poeboy K.P.

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, USA, August 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Poeboy K.P. is a musical artist who was born on December 18th, 1991. He is from the town of Gretna, Virginia. During his childhood he mainly played basketball and created music with his bother. He currently resides in the Nashville, Tennessee area to pursue his career in videography and hip hop. He is mainly known for his videography business, “Ice Breaking Films LLC”. Poeboy K.P. released his first project “Speed Life” on October 2021 on all music platforms and has received major feedback. He later collaborated a second time with rapper YN Jay on hit single “Swallow” in 2022. He latest project “Grind Now Or Never” is being classified as his best project thus far. This new project includes hit songs; “Gah Damn”, “White Peach”, and “For That Green”.

