AUTHOR RACHEL G. CARRINGTON LOOKS BACK TO TELL A LOVE STORY
Rachel G. Carrington takes a walk down memory lane in her memoir The Early YearsYORBA LINDA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, August 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reminiscing what has been is either the most heartbreaking thing or the greatest. For Rachel G. Carrington, it is the latter. Her book, "The Early Years" teaches readers that life is worth it with the heavenly Father’s guidance and the risk called love.
The Early Years is the first book in a series. It is a bittersweet take on the author’s early years when things were just unfolding for her. Every page is filled with the journey she and her husband for over sixty years had been through, with the heavenly Father’s love and guidance all along.
Rachel G. Carrington grew up in a small town in Southern Kentucky. She is the first-born of eleven children of low-income but dedicated parents. Because of this, her transition to college was not the smoothest, but her desire and enthusiasm to learn got her an offer of a scholarship to a prestigious school, which she later declined for personal reasons.
Carrington met the love of her life and, up until his death in 2009, with God’s grace, had more than six decades of marriage to him. Her first book tells their love story and how they remained firm throughout.
According to Pacific Books’ review, the book is “a story of faith and devotion to family” and “whether readers desire a knowledge of history or inspiration of everyday life, they will be sure to enjoy” it.
The Early Years is a perfect insightful read, one that is available in different formats , and is offered in both English and French. Whether you are looking for materials for your own reading pleasure or as a gift for others, The Early Years will not disappoint. Carrington’s book is in stock at Amazon and available at other online bookstores.
About Inks & Bindings:
Launching brilliant stars into the spotlight! Inks & Bindings is set to broaden horizons, revamp to perfection, and produce a masterpiece through the power of books.
Inks and Bindings is a premier self-publishing company located at the heart of the Golden State. Aptly based where fashion, entertainment, and culture thrive, the team goes all out in bringing independent authors into the sweet California spotlight.
JORELOU GABATO
Inks & Bindings
+1 714-352-4422
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other