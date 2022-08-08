BikeN, A Bike-To-Earn crypto project is starting its presale in a week

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON TEXAS, Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

BikeN is a Web3 bike-to-earn lifestyle app with metaverse integration focused on biking and fitness. The project aims to promote a healthy and fit lifestyle for people while providing access to a fun, interactive, and profitable virtual world.

Here’s an explanation of how the BikeN system works with metaverse.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xETotWdOP7E



You can check out the recorded video interview with BikeN’s chief executives here.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l8UyxvrcUn0



There’s also a demo app preview video you can watch.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C-hrptNeSwE



BikeN is built on the BNB chain. It combines aspects of a play-to-earn game with a fitness app that expands on the category coined “move-to-earn.” The app incorporates Social-Fi and Game-Fi elements with access to the metaverse. People can exercise, earn, compete, and interact while they bike using the apps indoor and outdoor modes.



The project's founder and CEO, Ian Curtis is a military veteran who’s passion and inspiration comes from his family. Although rooted by humble beginnings, he is an entrepreneur motivated to take the title in any arena. Curtis, together with his team, are bringing to life an idea that can help people both physically and financially. To make this possible, he has put together a team of incredibly talented people and is stepping into the world of cryptocurrency and the metaverse. With BikenN on his corner, he plans to further his passion for innovation, taking on the biking arena and reshaping the fitness sector.

Now, Curtis and BikeN are planning to transform the indoor and outdoor biking experience for bike enthusiasts around the world.



From the creation of the app, BikeN has sought to help people hit fitness goals while helping them achieve a healthier lifestyle to reduce the risk of sickness and disease. The app motivates users through the reward system to stay active as much as possible. Once users download the app and create a wallet, they can purchase a bike NFT to start earning in the games Indoor or Outdoor mode. While pedaling through streets, roads, cross country or multiple terrains, users can earn BikeN Tokens (BKN). All Bikes return BKN at different rates. The higher the quality of the bike, the more durable and less need to repair, resulting in optimal earning potential of BKN. The quality and type of Bike allows the players to earn more BKN per mile traveled.

Also, BikeN plans to transform the indoor and outdoor biking experience by providing access to a fun and interactive virtual world. Indoor users can transform their living room into a virtual world with creative backgrounds and access to the metaverse while outdoor users could take part in tracking and mapping their route, both able to compete and achieve leaderboard rankings and interact with each other and with millions of other bike enthusiasts around the world.



The project plans to host future competitions and Cycling Marathons where players can compete online. Furthermore, BikeN plans to help individuals in countries who lack financial and work opportunities by giving people an alternative way to earn an income for them and their families. Something that has always been a dream for Curtis, to help those in need of financial resources. Curtis with BikeN, plans to be an inspiration for the youth and is determined to be a great example for those that aspire to become successful regardless of their background or upbringing.



Undisputedtly, Curtis and BikeN are making it happen!



Token Information

BKN(BikeN) : Governance Token

- Total Supply: 8Trillion (8,000,000,000,000)

- Liquidity Pair: BKN / WBNB

- Buying/Selling Transaction Fees: 9%

(3% – Auto Liquidity, 3% – Marketing, 3% – Development)

- Transactions between Wallets: 0%

BKV(BikeVerse) : Utility Token

- Total Supply: 8Trillion (8,000,000,000,000)

- Liquidity Pair: BKV / BKN

- Transactions Fees: 0%

Utilities

1. BikeN-to-Earn Mobile App (Demo App Ready Before Presale)

2. Token Staking (DApp Ready Before Presale)

3. NFT Marketplace (In Development)

4. Rent Bikes (In Progress)

Private Sale and Presale

BikeN is gonna start its private sale and presale (on Pinksale Finance) very soon. Join now to get 20% off and 10% off of the BikeN(BKN) token compared to the listing price.

https://biken.finance/private-sale



https://biken.finance/presale/



There are also contests going on. You can get 3 BNB worth of free tokens at the private sale rate if you complete the given tasks.

