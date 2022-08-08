DNR to host public meeting on CWD in Climax area Aug. 22

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is inviting hunters and anyone interested in deer to a public information meeting to discuss chronic wasting disease in the Climax area of northwestern Minnesota (deer permit area 661, formerly DPA 261).

The meeting is 6-8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 22, in the Bede Ballroom at the University of Minnesota-Crookston, 2900 University Ave. in Crookston.

During the meeting, DNR staff with the wildlife health and big game programs will share information about hunting regulation changes and CWD management in the Climax area and answer questions. As an alternative to attending the meeting in-person, people can register to attend the presentation virtually via Webex and virtual participation options are available on the DNR website.

In 2021, the DNR confirmed the first case of CWD in a wild deer harvested southwest of Climax along the Minnesota-North Dakota border. The confirmed case prompted the DNR to designate DPA 661 as a new CWD management zone.

Hunting regulations and CWD sampling has changed for hunters this deer season in the Climax area. Hunters need to know about hunting regulations, CWD testing, carcass movement restrictions, and deer feeding and attractant bans. Hunters can find this information using the DNR’s online DPA lookup tool. Hunters enter their DPA number and can find the details they need for where they hunt. The tool is available on the DNR website.

More information

The DNR is committed to maintaining a healthy deer herd. To find out more about what the DNR is doing to manage the disease in wild deer, check out the agency’s CWD management plan.