Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,009 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 217,532 in the last 365 days.

Terry Avenue Temporary Intersection Closure Scheduled for 41st Street DDI Construction Project in Sioux Falls

For Immediate Release:  Friday, Aug. 5, 2022

Contact:   Kirk Henderson, Project Engineer, 605-367-5680

 

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – On Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, the north side of the intersection at 41st Street and Terry Avenue will be temporarily closed for underground utility work. This work is expected to be completed by the end of the workday.

One lane in each direction will remain open on the south side of 41st Street. Motorists should use signalized intersections to make left turns.

Looking ahead:

Intermittent intersection closures on 41st Street between Terry Avenue and Meadow Avenue will continue as work progresses east toward Interstate 29 through early fall. Closures will alternate with at least one intersection open at all times.

Traffic control measures will be in place to guide motorists around the work zone. Drivers are urged to use caution and reduce their speed while traveling through the construction area.

For additional details, visit the project website at https://www.41stddi.com/. For commuter route information, please call the project hotline number at 605-884-7189.

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

 

-30-

You just read:

Terry Avenue Temporary Intersection Closure Scheduled for 41st Street DDI Construction Project in Sioux Falls

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.