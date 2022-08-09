New Faith Based Home Improvement Docu-Series Signs TV Star Erik Estrada

Erik Estrada signs as series host of Divine Renovation, the new home improvement series.

Divine Renovation will help people in need with life improving home enhancements. Small Fixes Can Make Big Miracles Happen.

Following the success of The Thursday Night Club, we wanted to continue to create programming that inspires others to pay it forward. We are delighted to have Erik Estrada join us in this endeavor.” — Monty Hobbs, Executive Producer

WILMINGTON, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, August 9, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Erik Estrada announced as hostof new faith-based home improvement series Divine Renovation , an innovative new docu-series that takes the runaway success of home improvement shows and adds a spiritual element, will begin shooting its premiere season this fall. Television star Erik Estrada, a favorite actor in the faith-based market, known for his iconic role as Frank Poncherello in CHiPS, has just been announced as the series host.The producers of the show vow to identify individuals and families in need to help make their home environment just a little easier to navigate. The churches in each community will be the cornerstone of the show providing care, support, and spiritual guidance during this process.From building a ramp for a wheelchair bound child, to installing handrails and a walk-in shower for seniors, from landscaping an overrun garden that a homeowner can no longer care for, to paying it forward to veterans seeking a refreshed environment, Divine Renovation will make life for those in need just a little better through a life enhancing fix...with a small dose of prayer thrown in.The first season will be filmed in North Carolina. From the Tar Heel state’s beaches to its mountains, from farmland to small cities, Divine Renovation will offer a slice of Americana and showcase the goodness that community and houses of worship can provide. Heartlight Entertainment has developed a slate of uplifting, inspirational and spiritual programs designed to provide positive energy to audiences sorely in need of elevated programming. Formed by media and film industry veterans Monty Hobbs, Valerie Smaldone and Matthieu Chazareix, who most recently produced the faith-based film, The Thursday Night Club , the properties of Heartlight Entertainment are poised to bring a sense of affirmation and joy to their viewers.

Trailer for the film The Thursday Night Club, available for viewing this holiday season on streaming networks