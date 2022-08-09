Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,088 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 217,926 in the last 365 days.

New Faith Based Home Improvement Docu-Series Signs TV Star Erik Estrada

Known for his iconic role in CHiPS, Erik Estrada joins forces with the producing team of the new faith based home improvement series, Divine Renovation

Erik Estrada signs as series host of Divine Renovation, the new home improvement series.

Divine Renovation will help people in need with life improving home enhancements. Small Fixes Can Make Big Miracles Happen.

Following the success of The Thursday Night Club, we wanted to continue to create programming that inspires others to pay it forward. We are delighted to have Erik Estrada join us in this endeavor.”
— Monty Hobbs, Executive Producer
WILMINGTON, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, August 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Erik Estrada announced as host
of new faith-based home improvement series

Divine Renovation, an innovative new docu-series that takes the runaway success of home improvement shows and adds a spiritual element, will begin shooting its premiere season this fall. Television star Erik Estrada, a favorite actor in the faith-based market, known for his iconic role as Frank Poncherello in CHiPS, has just been announced as the series host.

The producers of the show vow to identify individuals and families in need to help make their home environment just a little easier to navigate. The churches in each community will be the cornerstone of the show providing care, support, and spiritual guidance during this process.

From building a ramp for a wheelchair bound child, to installing handrails and a walk-in shower for seniors, from landscaping an overrun garden that a homeowner can no longer care for, to paying it forward to veterans seeking a refreshed environment, Divine Renovation will make life for those in need just a little better through a life enhancing fix...with a small dose of prayer thrown in.

The first season will be filmed in North Carolina. From the Tar Heel state’s beaches to its mountains, from farmland to small cities, Divine Renovation will offer a slice of Americana and showcase the goodness that community and houses of worship can provide.

Heartlight Entertainment has developed a slate of uplifting, inspirational and spiritual programs designed to provide positive energy to audiences sorely in need of elevated programming. Formed by media and film industry veterans Monty Hobbs, Valerie Smaldone and Matthieu Chazareix, who most recently produced the faith-based film, The Thursday Night Club, the properties of Heartlight Entertainment are poised to bring a sense of affirmation and joy to their viewers.

Valerie Smaldone
Heartlight Entertainment
+1 646-402-5353
valerie@heartlightentertainment.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook

Trailer for the film The Thursday Night Club, available for viewing this holiday season on streaming networks

You just read:

New Faith Based Home Improvement Docu-Series Signs TV Star Erik Estrada

Distribution channels: Movie Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.