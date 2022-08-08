Suspect Sought in a Burglary One while Armed Offense: 5200 Block of D Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in a Burglary One while Armed offense that occurred on Monday, August 8, 2022, in the 5200 block of D Street, Southeast.

At approximately 12:19 am, the suspect, armed with a firearm, forcibly entered an occupied residence at the listed location. The suspect fled the scene when confronted by the victim.

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.