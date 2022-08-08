Georgetown, SC Field of Honor® 2022 Veterans Day U.S. Flag Display
Creating an awe-inspiring panorama, United States flags will fly in a solemn formation November 5th, 2022.
Our debt to the heroic men and valiant women in the service of our country can never be repaid. They have earned our undying gratitude. America will never forget their sacrifices.”GEORGETOWN, SC, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --
— Harry Truman
When & Where:
November 5th – December 3rd, 2022
International Paper
700 South Kaminski Street, Georgetown, SC 29440
This stirring display of 300 flags will bring the community together in a patriotic tribute to honor our Veterans. Each U.S. flag represents an individual and tells a story. Flags may be sponsored to honor all Veterans. This unique event is the perfect opportunity for all of us to remember and honor our many heroes.
The Stars & Stripes reminds us of who we are as a people. Americans meet the challenges of history and overcome hardships becoming stronger. That is just who we are. The United States flag represents our solidarity in creating a brighter tomorrow and uniting us all.
This moving display is a gift to the community made possible through donations, sponsorships, and the efforts of many dedicated volunteers. You can show your support and gratitude by sponsoring a flag or making a donation.
The display is open to all without charge. Don’t miss it!
Benefiting Charities:
Kiwanis Club of Georgetown
Proceeds goes toward scholarships for children and grandchildren of Veterans
Hosted By:
Kiwanis Club of Georgetown & Partnering with International Paper
Local Organizing Committee:
Project Chair: Cathy Finkle
Co-Project Chair: Tricia Melson
Fundraising Treasurer Chair: Tricia Melson
P.R. Chair: Rachael Carr
Program Chair: Tracey Miller
Volunteer Chair: Tracey Miller
Field Coordinator: Fred Finkle
A Program of Colonial Flag Foundation
Cathy Finkle
Kiwanis Club of Georgetown
+1 413-329-7212
cfinkle39@gmail.com