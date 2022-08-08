Three Smuggling Events Leads to the Arrest of 12 Subjects

EDINBURG, Texas – Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol (RGV) agents disrupted two human smuggling events and a human stash house over the weekend.

On August 5, Rio Grande City Border Patrol Station (RGC) agents were led on a vehicle pursuit by the driver of a GMC Envoy after agents observed numerous subjects load into the vehicle near Roma. The pursuit came to a stop when the vehicle crashed into a parked car and all its occupants fled into a nearby neighborhood. A search of the area, lead to the apprehension of two migrants, several other subjects were observed swimming back into Mexico. The driver was not located.

That morning, RGV agents received information of a possible human smuggling stash house located in Mission. Agents and law enforcement authorities responded to the residence and encountered four people determined to be in the U.S. illegally. The Mexican nationals were placed under arrest without incident. No principal was identified at the location.

On August 7, RGV agents working surveillance duties observed multiple subjects entering a F250 near the Rio Grande. Responding agents and local law enforcement agencies attempted to conduct a vehicle stop, however, the vehicle refused to stop. The driver veered off the road and multiple subjects, including the driver, absconded from the vehicle. Agents were able to apprehend five people in the immediate area. All individuals were illegally present in the country. Texas Department of Public Safety took custody of the driver and vehicle.

All subjects were processed accordingly.

Please visit www.cbp.gov to view additional news releases and other information pertaining to Customs and Border Protection. Follow us on Twitter @CBPRGV and @USBPChiefRGV.