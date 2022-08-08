Demand for Global Mental Health Software Market Size Will Hit USD 5,576.88 Million by 2028, Exhibit a CAGR of 18.50% | Behavioural Health Software Industry Trends, Share, Value, Analysis & Forecast Report by Facts & Factors

[205+ Pages Report] According to a market research study published by Facts and Factors, the demand analysis of Global Mental Health Software Market size & share revenue is estimated to grow about USD 5,576.88 million by 2028, at a CAGR of approximately 18.50% between 2022 and 2028. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Advanced Data Systems, AdvancedMD, Cerner, Compulink, Core Solutions, Credible Behavioral Health, Meditab Software, Mindlinc, Netsmart, Nextgen Healthcare, Qualifacts, The Echo Group, and Others.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Mental Health Software Market size & share in terms of revenuewas valued at USD 2,014.10 million in 2021 and it is expected to surpass around USD 5,576.88 million mark by 2028, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 18.50% during the forecast period 2022 to 2028.”

Any counselor or mental health specialist can use behavioral and mental health software to comprehend the patient's behavioral and mental patterns and assist them in coming up with a personalized treatment. The management and recording of patient cognitive and behavioral data are also done using mental health software. Additionally, the program handles billing, appointments, and bed management, all of which contribute to the organization's efficiency. Additionally, behavioral or mental health software is often used to manage the clinical, administrative, and financial obligations associated with clinic and hospital processes.

Market Growth Factors

Increasing adoption of mental health software

The COVID-19 epidemic has led to an upsurge in cases of stress, despair, paranoia, and anxiety, among other mental health issues. As a result, the prevalence of mental health issues increased quickly. Consequently, the utilization and demand for mental health software greatly rose as a result of the rising number of people with mental illnesses during COVID-19. Furthermore, cooperation in developing new services to address the surge in demand brought on by the pandemic has improved market data.

The global mental health software market will expand over the coming years due to the increasing adoption of technological and I.T. solutions, particularly in the healthcare infrastructure of developed and developing economies, as well as the rising demand for the best and most efficient behavioral or mental health services. Experts in the mental health field can use these software programs to manage administrative, clinical, and financial duties effectively. In the upcoming years, the global market for behavioral health software is anticipated to benefit from more healthcare institutions using electronic health records.

Mental Health Software Market: COVID-19 Impact Analysis

People's mental health has been significantly impacted all across the world as a result of COVID-19. According to the World Federation for Mental Health (WFMH), the pre-pandemic demand for mental health services has dramatically increased as a result of COVID-19. In addition to making traditional mental health treatments less effective, the epidemic has also made people want to use technology to help them.

As a direct result of these effects, there has been a rise in the need for technologically advanced software that specializes in mental health treatment in order to address the problems caused by the epidemic. In addition, hospitals and other medical facilities placed a significant amount of reliance on electronic health records (EHR) and other telehealth capabilities in order to continue providing care despite the outbreak. Because of this, the pandemic was good for the market for mental health software because it opened up a lot of opportunities for growth.

Segmentation Analysis:

The mental health software market is segregated based on component, delivery model, function, and end user.

The market is segmented on components: software, integrated, standalone and support services. The support services sector is anticipated to hold the biggest market share in 2021. Based on the delivery model, the market has been segmented into ownership and subscription. The subscription segment dominated the market with a share of more than half in 2021. Clinical, EHRs, care planning, E-prescribing, telehealth, administrative, patient scheduling, document management, case management, workforce management, financial, revenue cycle management, and payroll are the different functional segments of the market. The clinical segment held the largest revenue share of over 50.0% in 2021.

Based on end users, the market has been segmented into community clinics, hospitals, and private practices. Community clinics are anticipated to hold the highest proportion in 2021.

The global Mental Health Software market is segmented as follows:

By Component Outlook

Software Integrated Standalone Support Services



By Function Outlook

Clinical EHRs Clinical Decision Support Care Plans E-prescribing Telehealth

Administrative Patient/Client Scheduling Document Management Case Management Workforce Management Business Intelligence

Financial Revenue Cycle Management Managed Care General Ledger Payroll



By Delivery Model Outlook

Ownership

Subscription

By End-use Outlook

Providers Hospitals & Clinics Community Centers

Payers

Patients

Competitive Landscape

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global mental health software market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors. The report also provides an in-depth analysis of the market's main competitors, as well as information on their competitiveness. The research also identifies and analyses important business strategies used by these main market players, such as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), affiliations, collaborations, and contracts.

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Mental Health Software market include -

Advanced Data Systems

AdvancedMD

Cerner

Compulink

Core Solutions

Credible Behavioral Health

Meditab Software

Mindlinc

Netsmart

Nextgen Healthcare

Qualifacts

The Echo Group

Key Insights from Primary Research:

According to the analysis shared by our research forecaster, the Mental Health Software market is likely to expand at a CAGR of around 18.50% during the forecast period (2022-2028).

In terms of revenue, the Mental Health Software market size was valued at around US$ 2,014.10 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 5,576.88 million by 2028.

With an 83.0 percent share of the market in 2021, the software segment dominated.

In 2021, providers held more than 52.1% of the market revenue share based on end-use.

In terms of revenue, North America accounted for 41.8% of the market in 2021.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Mental Health Software industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Mental Health Software Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Mental Health Software Industry?

What segments does the Mental Health Software Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Mental Health Software Market sample report and company profiles?

Regional Analysis:

North America accounted for 41.8% of the market revenue in 2021. The reimbursement scenario is favorable because Medicare in the U.S. pays for telepsychiatry services. In addition, Medicare policies continue to be improved as mental health software becomes more widely known. As an illustration, the Telemental Health Expansion Act (HR 5201) was presented in the U.S. Congress in November 2019 and sought to exempt the regional limitations in the standards for mental health treatments provided via telehealth.

On the other side, Asia Pacific is anticipated to experience the greatest CAGR throughout the projected period, at 13.38%. Regional expansion is predicted to be fueled by rising older populations in China and Japan, increasing smartphone and internet usage, and combined factors. Numerous smartphone users in Asian nations like China and India present enormous industry growth prospects.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments

InSync Healthcare Solutions, a top supplier of EHR and practice management software as well as revenue cycle management services for behavioural, medical, and rehabilitation specialists were acquired by Qualifacts and Credible in December 2021. Because of this merger, both companies were able to offer the mental health and human services sector innovation, technology, customer support, and complementary solutions.

American Well, a top supplier of a digital mental health platform, completed the acquisition of SilverCloud Health and Conversa Health in August 2021. By improving and bolstering the connection between real and virtual care, the acquisition hoped to improve its market position.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 2,014.10 Million Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 5,576.88 Million CAGR Growth Rate 18.50% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Key Market Players Advanced Data Systems, AdvancedMD, Cerner, Compulink, Core Solutions, Credible Behavioral Health, Meditab Software, Mindlinc, Netsmart, Nextgen Healthcare, Qualifacts, The Echo Group, and Others Key Segment By Component, Function, Delivery Model, End-use, and Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2028

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Component, Function, Delivery Model, End-use, and Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

