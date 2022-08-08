Demand for Global Cultured Meat Market Size & Share to Surpass USD 248 Million by 2028, Exhibit a CAGR of 15.7% - Comprehensive Research Report by Facts & Factors

[219+ Pages Report] According to a market research study published by Facts and Factors, the demand analysis of Global Cultured Meat Market size & share revenue is estimated to grow about USD 248 million by 2026, at a CAGR of approximately 15.7% between 2021 and 2026. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Memphis Meats, MosaMeat, Cubiq Foods, Seafuture Sustainable Biotech, SuperMeat, Cell Farm FOOD Tech/Granja Celular S.A, Just, Inc, New Age Meats, Fork & Goode, Integriculture, Lab farm Foods, Aleph Farms Ltd, Finless Foods Inc., Meatable, Avant Meats Company Limited, and others.

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, United Kingdom, Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors has published a new research report titled “Cultured Meat Market By Source (Poultry, Pork, Beef, Duck, Seafood), By Application (Nuggets, Sausages, Burgers, Hot Dogs, Meatballs, and Others), By End-User (Household and Food Services), and By Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Food and Drink Specialty Stores, Convenience Stores, Online Retail, and Others): Global & Regional Cultured Meat Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecast 2021 – 2026” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Cultured Meat Market size & share was approximately USD 103 million in 2020. The market is expected to grow above a CAGR of 15.7% and is anticipated to reach over USD 248 million by 2026.”

The report analyses the Cultured Meat market’s drivers and restraints, as well as the impact they have on-demand throughout the projection period. In addition, the report examines global opportunities in the global Cultured Meat market.

What is Cultured Meat? How big is the Cultured Meat Market?

Report Overview:

Instead of killing cattle, modern techniques are used to grow meat in a laboratory from animal cells. This process is referred to as "cultured meat." The process of extracting animal cells and then cultivating them in a medium that is rich in nutrients results in the production of cultured meat. They are capable of duplicating themselves to such an extent that a single cell can be used to produce enough meat to feed the entire population of the world for an entire year. This kind of meat is gradually becoming more popular in the food and beverage industry as food manufacturers move closer to producing products that can replace meat. Despite the fact that the production of cultured meat in large quantities will require a significant number of intermediary steps. The cells multiply with the assistance of a mechanical process and develop a structure similar to a sponge.

This structure will eventually become soaked in nutrients, which will increase their protein content as well as their size. One potential solution to the problem of feeding the ever-increasing population of the world is the production of cultured meat. It will also have other benefits, such as lower levels of saturated fat, fewer negative effects on the environment, and fewer illnesses caused by foodborne pathogens. It is anticipated that the cultured meat that is produced will be seasoned, harvested, and prepared to the same consistency as any other meat product, such as chicken, hamburgers, sausages, and even steaks or chicken breasts.

Get a Free Sample PDF of this Research Report for more Insights with Table of Content, Research Methodology, and Graphs - https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/cultured-meat-market



(A free sample of this report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Market Growth:

The growing popularity of vegetarian and vegan lifestyles is fueling the cultured meat business. Veganism has exploded in popularity in recent years, with social media playing a crucial part in this movement. As a result, non-vegetarians who have converted to veganism prefer cultured meat. Because cultured meat is generated in labs and is cell-based, it eliminates the possibility of fungal or bacterial development or illnesses spreading through the intake of cultured meat. As a result, as customers' preferences move toward clean labels and a healthy lifestyle, safer grade meat is a crucial driver driving the industry. Factory farming difficulties are thought to be solved with cultured meat. This type of meat has the potential to solve a number of environmental issues while also improving animal welfare. Consumer choice is changing toward items that are environmentally friendly and offer animal welfare, which is a significant driver driving the market over the projected period.

Key Insights from Primary Research

As per the analysis, the Cultured Meat market is likely to grow above a CAGR of around 15.7% between 2022 and 2028.

The Cultured Meat market size was worth around US$ 103 million in 2020 and is estimated to hit approximately US$ 248 million by 2026. Due to a variety of driving factors; the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

Based on type segmentation, the cultured meat market will be dominated by chicken in the coming years.

For the time being, the cultured meat nugget market will be dominated by consumers in the United States.

On the basis of region, North America is expected to grow at the fastest rate.

Browse the full report “Cultured Meat Market: Global & Regional Cultured Meat Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2021 – 2026” report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/cultured-meat-market .

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2022 USD 103 Million Projected Market Size in 2026 USD 248 Million CAGR Growth Rate 15.7% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2021-2026 Key Market Players Memphis Meats, MosaMeat, Cubiq Foods, Seafuture Sustainable Biotech, SuperMeat, Cell Farm FOOD Tech/Granja Celular S.A, Just, Inc, New Age Meats, Integriculture, Lab farm Foods, Aleph Farms Ltd, Fork & Goode, Finless Foods Inc., Meatable, Avant Meats Company Limited, Shiok Meats, and Others Key Segment By Source, Application, End-User, Distribution Channel, and Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Cultured Meat industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Cultured Meat Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Cultured Meat Industry?

What segments does the Cultured Meat Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Cultured Meat Market sample report and company profiles?

Cultured Meat Market: COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The worldwide pandemic of the COVID-19 disease is wreaking havoc on the food and beverage market, and it is expected that prices of major food and beverage products will suffer as a result. The production of cultured meat is a part of the food and beverage industry that is expanding at a rapid rate and the primary method of preparation for it is a microbiological one. Processing as well as research and development activities have been halted because of a disease, which may have an effect on the future of cultured meat. In addition, once the epidemic of the coronavirus disease has passed, the food demands of customers and their lifestyles will have a significant effect, which will be a significant factor in the demand for cultured meat. As a consequence of this, the pandemic of the COVID-19 disease will have a moderate to significant impact on the cultured meat industry.

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/buynow/su/cultured-meat-market



Cultured Meat Market: Segmentation Analysis

Because of the rising worldwide need for meat replacements and other sources of protein, the worldwide cultured meat industry is likely to see substantial growth. Growing health awareness, environmental concerns, and improved health benefits are all expected to have a beneficial influence on the market's growth. Other key variables expected to boost the global cultured meat market are increased consumer inclination toward animal welfare and breakthroughs in cellular agriculture. Furthermore, rising meat consumption, along with rising demand for healthy meat, is expected to aid market expansion throughout the forecast period.

Regional Dominance:

In 2020, the worldwide market for cultured meat was controlled by North America. Increased urbanization, increased research and development activities, the presence of foreign players in the region, and technical breakthroughs are some of the reasons that have contributed to the region's prosperity. The region's market development is fueled by strong disposable incomes and increased environmental concerns. The market for cultured meat has risen as a result of rising agricultural technical developments and rising fast-food consumption. Growing knowledge of animal welfare, improved lifestyles, and health concerns are some of the causes driving the expansion of the cultured meat business in North America.

Request for Customization on this Report as per your requirements - https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/cultured-meat-market



(We tailor your report to meet your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customising your report.)

Competitive Players

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global cultured meat market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors. The report also provides an in-depth analysis of the market's main competitors, as well as information on their competitiveness. The research also identifies and analyses important business strategies used by these main market players, such as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), affiliations, collaborations, and contracts.

Memphis Meats

MosaMeat

Cubiq Foods

Seafuture Sustainable Biotech

SuperMeat

Cell Farm FOOD Tech/Granja Celular S.A

Just Inc

New Age Meats

Integriculture

Lab farm Foods

Aleph Farms Ltd

Fork & Goode

Finless Foods Inc.

Meatable

Avant Meats Company Limited

Shiok Meats

Balletic Foods

Bluenalu Inc.

Future Meat Technologies Ltd

Mission Barns

Appleton Meats

Kiran Meats

Higher Steaks

Wild Type

Biofood Systems LTD

The global cultured meat market is segmented as follows:

By Source

Poultry

Pork

Beef

Duck

Seafood

By Application

Nuggets

Sausages

Burgers

Hot Dogs

Meatballs

Others

By End-User

Household

Food Services

By Distribution Channel

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Food and Drink Specialty Stores

Convenience Stores

Online Retail

Others

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Southeast Asia

The Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



To know an additional revised 2022 list of market players, request a sample report @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/cultured-meat-market



Key Offerings:

Market Size, Trends, & Forecast by Revenue | 2021 to 2026

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by types, Applications, and Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Facts & Factors

Global Fusion Beverages Market - https://www.fnfresearch.com/fusion-beverages-market



Global Fruit and Vegetable Detoxification Machines Market - https://www.fnfresearch.com/fruit-and-vegetable-detoxification-machines-market



Global Fiber Supplements Market - https://www.fnfresearch.com/fiber-supplements-market



Global Dietary Fiber Market - https://www.fnfresearch.com/dietary-fiber-market



Global Goat Milk Powder Market - https://www.fnfresearch.com/goat-milk-powder-market



Global Fruit & Vegetable Processing Market - https://www.fnfresearch.com/fruit-vegetable-processing-market



About Facts & Factors:

Facts & Factors is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Facts and Factors are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fnfresearch



Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/fnfresearch



Follow Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/factsandfactors/



Contact Us:

Rushikesh Dorge

USA: +1 347 690-0211

United Kingdom: +44 2032 894158

Japan: +81 50 5806 9039

India: +91 73877 19999

Email: sales@fnfresearch.com



Web: https://www.fnfresearch.com

