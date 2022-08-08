Submit Release
Hawaii State Judiciary News Release: Parking Structure and Security Upgrades at Hoapili Hale

WAILUKU, Hawaii – The Second Circuit Court recently completed an extensive renovation of the parking structure and entry area of Hoapili Hale, including the addition of needed security upgrades. 

Beginning Aug. 15, there will be no public parking in the court’s parking structure. Parking is available at the Wells Street Park near the courthouse. In addition, Da Bee, the county’s free shuttle service, has become a popular alternative to driving to the courthouse. ADA-accessible parking stalls are available at the State Office Building next door.  

The entrance to the courthouse has also undergone renovation, including relocation of the security screening station and beautification of the lobby area, now featuring etched glass doors and walls. 

“We greatly appreciate everyone’s patience and cooperation during the renovation,” said Sandy Kozaki, Second Circuit Chief Court Administrator.  

“Mahalo to the Hawaii State Legislature for generously funding our security projects,” said Second Circuit Chief Judge Peter T. Cahill. “We are thankful for their support which enables us to provide a safer and more comfortable experience for court users and staff.”  

 

