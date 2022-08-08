Submit Release
Florida Highway Patrol Enters Nationwide “Best Looking Cruiser” Contest


Best Looking Cruiser Contest

A vote for FHP is a Vote for Florida!

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) has entered a nationwide competition to determine which state highway patrol has the best-looking cruiser – and FHP is asking for the public’s support. Voting for the American Association of State Troopers annual “Best Looking Cruiser” Contest begins today and continues through Thursday, August 25, 2022.
Floridians can support the Florida Highway Patrol and vote by following these simple steps:

  1. Visit https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/QHXV8ZS
  2. Select “Florida” from the drop-down menu at the bottom of the page
  3. Click “Done”

The Florida Highway Patrol’s submitted photo was taken by a Trooper on the island community of Marathon in the Florida Keys and showcases the unmatched views and natural scenery of the Sunshine State.

The winner of the contest will be presented with the Best Looking Cruiser Award and will featured on the cover of the AAST’s “America’s Best Looking Trooper Cruisers 2023” Wall Calendar. Calendar sales benefit the American Association of State Troopers Foundation, which provides educational scholarships to dependents of member troopers.

The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) provides highway safety and security through excellence in service, education, and enforcement. Florida is leading the way to A Safer Florida through the efficient and professional execution of its core mission: the issuance of driver licenses, vehicle tags and titles and operation of the Florida Highway Patrol. To learn more about FLHSMV and the services offered, visit https://www.flhsmv.gov, follow us on Twitter @FLHSMV, find us on Facebook or follow us on Instagram.

