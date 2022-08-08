Florida Highway Patrol Enters Nationwide “Best Looking Cruiser” Contest

August 8, 2022





A vote for FHP is a Vote for Florida!

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) has entered a nationwide competition to determine which state highway patrol has the best-looking cruiser – and FHP is asking for the public’s support. Voting for the American Association of State Troopers annual “Best Looking Cruiser” Contest begins today and continues through Thursday, August 25, 2022.

Floridians can support the Florida Highway Patrol and vote by following these simple steps:

Visit https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/QHXV8ZS Select “Florida” from the drop-down menu at the bottom of the page Click “Done”

The Florida Highway Patrol’s submitted photo was taken by a Trooper on the island community of Marathon in the Florida Keys and showcases the unmatched views and natural scenery of the Sunshine State.

The winner of the contest will be presented with the Best Looking Cruiser Award and will featured on the cover of the AAST’s “America’s Best Looking Trooper Cruisers 2023” Wall Calendar. Calendar sales benefit the American Association of State Troopers Foundation, which provides educational scholarships to dependents of member troopers.

