MEDIA ADVISORY: Marine Fisheries Commission to meet Aug. 17-18 in Jacksonville

MOREHEAD CITY

Aug 8, 2022

The N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission will meet in-person Aug. 17-18 at the Courtyard by Marriott, 5046 Henderson Dr., Jacksonville. The meeting will also be livestreamed on YouTube.

The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 17 and at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 18.

The commission will hold in-person public comment sessions at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17, and near the beginning of the meeting on Thursday, Aug. 18. Public comment will not be taken through web conference.

The following information pertains to in-person public comment:

Those who wish to speak may sign up at the hotel prior to the public comment period in which they wish to speak.

To accommodate as many speakers as possible, the chair will limit each speaker to 3 minutes.

Those making comments will be asked to speak only once, either Wednesday night or Thursday morning, but not during both public comment periods.

Those who wish to submit handouts to the commission during a public comment period should bring at least 12 copies to the meeting.

The public may also submit written comments via the following methods:

An online form accessible through the Marine Fisheries Commission Meetings webpage.

Mail to August 2022 Marine Fisheries Commission Meeting Comments, P.O Box 769, Morehead City, N.C. 28557.

Dropped off at the Division of Marine Fisheries’ Morehead City Headquarters Office at 3441 Arendell St., Morehead City.

Written comments must be received by 4 p.m. Monday, Aug. 15.

The YouTube link will be posted on the Marine Fisheries Commission Meetings webpage. After the meeting, a recording will be posted online.

Agenda items include:

A presentation on the annual Fishery Management Plan Review.

Final approval of the Estuarine Striped Bass Fishery Management Plan Amendment 2.

Final approval of the River Herring Fishery Management Plan Information Update.

Approval of notice of text to begin the process of amending one rule, and readopting one rule under a state-mandated periodic rules review schedule.

Establishing the annual cap on the number of Standard Commercial Fishing Licenses available through the Eligibility Pool.

Electing a vice-chairman.

An agenda and briefing book are posted on the Marine Fisheries Commission Meetings webpage.