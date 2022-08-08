At 5.70% CAGR, Global Blood Plasma Fractionation Market Size to Surpass USD 39.2 Billion by 2028 - Industry Trends, Share, Value, Analysis & Forecast Report by Facts & Factors

[218+ Pages Research Study] According to a market research study published by Facts and Factors, the demand analysis of Global Blood Plasma Fractionation Market size & share revenue is estimated to grow over USD 39.2 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of approximately 5.70% between 2022 and 2028. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are CSL (Australia), Grifols, S.A. (Spain), Shire (U.S.), Octapharma AG (Switzerland), (China), KabaFusion, Kedrion S.P.A (Italy), Japan Blood Products Organization (Japan), Emergent BioSolutions (U.S.), LFB (France), Biotest AG (Germany), Sanquin (Netherlands), Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (India), and others.

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, United States, Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According toFacts and Factors has published a new research report titled “Blood Plasma Fractionation Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Product (Albumin, Immunoglobulin, Coagulation Factors, Protease Inhibitors, Others), By Application (Immunology & Neurology, Hematology, Critical Care, Pulmonology, & Others), By End-User (Hospitals & Clinics, Research Laboratories, & Academic Institutes), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data and Forecast 2022 – 2028” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Blood Plasma Fractionation Market size & share in terms of revenue was worth of USD 28.1 billion in 2021 and it is expected to surpass around USD 39.2 billion mark by 2028, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 5.70% during the forecast period 2022 to 2028.”

What is Blood Plasma Fractionation? How big is the Blood Plasma Fractionation Industry?

Market Overview:

Products made from blood plasma fractionation that have therapeutic properties are used to treat a variety of illnesses. For instance, haemophilia is treated and prevented using coagulation factor VIII, a plasma derivative. It is used to stop excessive blood loss during surgery. Immune deficiencies, both primary and secondary, are treated using immunoglobulins. One of the main factors driving the growth of the blood plasma fractionation market is the rise in the number of elderly people around the world, who are more prone to rare disorders that call for the usage of plasma derivatives.

Get a Free Sample PDF of this Research Report for more Insights with a Table of Content, Research Methodology, and Graphs - https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/blood-plasma-fractionation-market



(A free sample of this report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the Following:

Introduction, Overview, and in-depth industry analysis are all included in the 2022 updated report.

The COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis is included in the package

About 218+ Pages Research Report (Including Recent Research)

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on Request

Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2022

Includes Tables and figures have been updated

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Facts and Factors research methodology

(Please note that the sample of this report has been modified to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 28.1 Billion Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 39.2 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 5.70% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Key Market Players CSL (Australia), Grifols, S.A. (Spain), Shire (U.S.), Octapharma AG (Switzerland), (China), KabaFusion, Kedrion S.P.A (Italy), Japan Blood Products Organization (Japan), Emergent BioSolutions (U.S.), LFB (France), Biotest AG (Germany), Sanquin (Netherlands), and Others Key Segment By Product, Application, End-user, and Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Market Dynamics

Owing to the rise in demand for Blood Plasma Fractionation, the Global Blood Plasma Fractionation Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.70% during the forecast period.

The increased use of immunoglobulins and alpha-1-antitrypsin in various fields of medicine around the world also contributes to the market's expansion for blood plasma fractionation. Increasing numbers of plasma collection facilities around the world are a significant component of the market's expansion. The expansion of the blood plasma fractionation market is also fuelled by favorable government support for raising awareness about the use of plasma-derived products. The growth potential of emerging economies is anticipated to produce profitable chances for market expansion. The expensive cost of products made from plasma limits market expansion.

Browse the full “Blood Plasma Fractionation Market - Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data and Forecast 2022 – 2028” Report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/blood-plasma-fractionation-market



Blood Plasma Fractionation Market: COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Because of the COVID-19 outbreak, researchers have been treating people with plasma to see if it helps. In the early stages of the pandemic, when there was no specific medicine or vaccine for the illness, people who were sick were given blood plasma to help them get better. Plasma therapy has not yet been approved by the FDA in the United States as a way to treat COVID-19. Still, the positive results of plasma therapy in treating and managing the disease will help the plasma fractionation business grow in a way that is good for business.

Blood Plasma Fractionation Market: Segmentation Analysis

The Global Blood Plasma FractionationMarket is segregated based on product, application, end-user, and region. Based on product, the market is categorized into Albumin, Immunoglobulin, Coagulation Factors, Protease Inhibitors, and Others. Among these, the immunoglobulin segment will dominate the market in 2021. Based on application, the market is classified into Immunology & Neurology, Hematology, Critical Care, Pulmonology, & Others. Over the forecast period, the immunology & neurology segment is expected to develop at the fastest rate in 2021. Based on end-user, the market is classified into Hospitals & Clinics, Research Laboratories, & Academic Institutes. The hospitals & clinics segment will dominate the market in 2021.

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/buynow/su/blood-plasma-fractionation-market



Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Blood Plasma Fractionation market include -

CSL (Australia)

Grifols

S.A. (Spain)

Shire (U.S.)

Octapharma AG (Switzerland)

(China)

KabaFusion

Kedrion S.P.A (Italy)

Japan Blood Products Organization (Japan)

Emergent BioSolutions (U.S.)

LFB (France)

Biotest AG (Germany)

Sanquin (Netherlands)

Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (India)

Bharat Serum Vaccines Limited (India)

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (China)

G.C. Pharma (Korea)

Bio Products Ltd. (U.K.)

Shanghai Raas Blood Products Co. Ltd. (China)

S.K. Plasma (Korea)

Sichuan YuandaShuyang Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. (U.S.)

Centurion Pharma (Istanbul)

ADMA Biologics Inc. (U.S.)

Fusion Healthcare (India)

Hemarus Therapeutics Limited (India)

PlasmaGenBioSciencesPvt. Ltd. (India)

Virchow Biotech Private Limited (India)

Key Insights from Primary Research:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Blood Plasma Fractionation market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 5.70% over the forecast period (2022-2028).

In Terms Of Revenue, The Blood Plasma Fractionation market size was valued at around USD 28.1 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 39.2 billion by 2028. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

By application, the immunology and neurology segment will dominate the market in 2021.

By product, the immunoglobulin segment will dominate the market in 2021.

North America will dominate the Global Blood Plasma Fractionation Market in 2021.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fnfresearch.com/inquiry/blood-plasma-fractionation-market



Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Blood Plasma Fractionation industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Blood Plasma Fractionation Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Blood Plasma Fractionation Industry?

What segments does the Blood Plasma Fractionation Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Blood Plasma Fractionation Market sample report and company profiles?

Regional Dominance:

North America dominates the Global Blood Plasma Fractionation Market because of its well-established healthcare industry in 2021. The supremacy is due to a combination of a highly established infrastructure and an increase in research and development in the area. It is anticipated that favorable government regulations and recently FDA-approved medicines would further accelerate market expansion. In 2021, the Asia Pacific Blood Plasma Fractionation Market is expected to be the fastest-growing regional market.

Rising consumption of plasma-derived products, strategic developments made by regional businesses, the presence of top players, contract fractionation agreements between nations, and initiatives to expand the use of plasma and its fractionation are the main factors propelling the growth of the Asia Pacific blood plasma fractionation market. The market for plasma fractionation in the region is anticipated to increase due to a surge in leading manufacturers' attention to increasing their geographic presence in developing Asia-Pacific nations to secure a significant market share.

Recent Developments

March 2020- The first healthcare facility to try plasma treatment for COVID-19 was one of the hospitals in Houston, Texas, in the United States. Convalescent serum therapy is the name of the therapeutic approach.

February 2019- One of the top players in the Japanese biopharmaceutical market, Shire, was successfully acquired by Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited.

Request for Customization on this Report as per your requirements - https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/blood-plasma-fractionation-market



(We tailor your report to meet your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customising your report.)

The global Blood Plasma Fractionation market is segmented as follows:

By Product

Albumin

Immunoglobulin

Coagulation Factors

Protease Inhibitors

Others

By Application

Immunology & Neurology

Hematology

Critical Care

Pulmonology

Others

By End-user

Hospitals & Clinics

Research Laboratories

Academic Institutes

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Request For Free Sample Report of the Global Blood Plasma Fractionation Market @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/blood-plasma-fractionation-market



Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2028

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Product, Application, End-user, and Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Facts & Factors:

Global Genome Sequencing Market Will Reach A Value Of USD 95 billion by 2026: https://www.fnfresearch.com/genome-sequencing-market-report



Global DNA Forensics Market Revenue Projected Around USD 3.7 billion By 2027: https://www.fnfresearch.com/dna-forensics-market-report



Global 4D Printing in Healthcare Market Expected to Reach USD 39 Million by 2026: https://www.fnfresearch.com/4d-printing-in-healthcare-market-report



Global Veterinary Surgical Instruments Market Estimated to Reach USD 1,023.5 Million by 2026: https://www.fnfresearch.com/veterinary-surgical-instruments-market-report



Global Medical Sensors Market Is Anticipated To Reach USD 3.1 billion by 2026: https://www.fnfresearch.com/medical-sensor-market-report



Global Healthcare Chatbots Market Revenue Anticipated To Grow USD 702.1 Million by 2026: https://www.fnfresearch.com/healthcare-chatbots-market-report



About Facts & Factors:

Facts & Factors is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Facts and Factors are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fnfresearch



Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/fnfresearch



Follow Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/factsandfactors/



Contact Us:

Rushikesh Dorge

USA: +1 347 690-0211

United Kingdom: +44 2032 894158

Japan: +81 50 5806 9039

India: +91 73877 19999

Email: sales@fnfresearch.com



Web: https://www.fnfresearch.com

