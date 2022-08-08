Telecom Managed Services Market is set to Reach 56,111.43 Million by 2029, Share, Demand, Top Players, Size & Future Growth Analysis

Business agility has the capability to sustain its maximum potential both its terms of profits and its employees amidst a dynamic external and internal environment. It enables organizations to innovate and deliver more effectively, thus turning market disruption into a competitive advantage while thriving in complex environments.

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The comprehensive industry research on “ Global Telecom Managed Services Market ” published by Data Bridge Market includes growth analysis, regional marketing, challenges, opportunities, and drivers analyzed in the report. The market insights covered in the Telecom Managed Services report simplify managing marketing of goods and services effectively. Here, the market overview is given in terms of drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges where each of these parameters is studied scrupulously. All the data and statistics provided in this market report are backed up by the latest and proven tools and techniques such as swot analysis and Porter's Five Forces Analysis. With the latest and updated market insights mentioned in the report, businesses can concentrate to enhance their marketing, promotional, and sales strategies.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the global telecom managed services market is expected to reach the value of USD 56,111.43 million by 2029, at a CAGR of 13.9% during the forecast period. "Managed data center services" accounts for the largest system segment in the global telecom managed services market. The global telecom managed services market report also covers pricing analysis, patent analysis, and technological advancements in depth.

Industry Overview:-

A managed service is the task handled by a third party, frequently in the context of the business it services. Managed services are used to cut expenses, enhance service quality, or free up internal teams to work on duties that are unique to the specific company, and it is a means to delegate general chores to a specialist. A managed service provider is a business that offers these services. A managed services provider is often an IT services provider that manages and assumes responsibility for providing a defined set of services to its clients.

Telecom managed services enable organizations to reduce their costs in business operations, which allows them to concentrate more on essential business exercises and fundamental techniques, cut down dangers related to business operations, and upgrade operational effectiveness and precision.

Opportunity

Emergence of digital technologies, namely AI, IoT, and cloud computing

Cloud computing has turned out to be a major driving force for digital transformation across industries. Not only does it provide unparalleled agility, but it also reduces operational and management overheads. Several governments and businesses are leveraging this technology and slowly gaining popularity across several verticals. The potential has become so open that the notion of the cloud is limited to only IT functions has completely changed. This is further integrated with other technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), the internet of things (IoT), and edge computing, among others.

The top Players Analysed in the Report are:-

FUJITSU,

DXC Technology Company,

IBM Corporation,

Cognizant,

Wipro Limited,

Capgemini,

Accenture,

Tata Consultancy Services Limited,

HCL Technologies Limited,

NTT DATA Corporation,

Verizon,

Cisco Systems, Inc.,

ZTE Corporation,

Huawei

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson,

AT&T Intellectual Property,

Nokia Corporation,

Lumen Technologies,

RACKSPACE TECHNOLOGY, INC.,

Comarch SA,

Tech Mahindra Limited,

Infosys Limited,

GTT Communications, Inc.,

BT,

Unisys

Recent Developments

In April 2022, Verizon entered into a partnership with Nova Credit. The key feature of this partnership was to strengthen easy access to network and device capabilities for the consumer. This partnership will enhance the parental control portfolio using the advanced network. Through this, both the companies will expand their respective market

In September 2021, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. announced they had signed an ICT and managed services agreement with Ooredoo Oman. Under this, the company will provide Ooredoo with network performance management services and operations and maintenance. Thus, the company is expanding its client base in the market

How will this Market Intelligence Report Benefit You?

The report offers statistical data in terms of value (US$) as well as Volume (units)

Exclusive insight into the key trends affecting this industry, although key threats, opportunities and disruptive technologies that could shape the Global Market supply and demand

The report tracks the leading market players that will shape and impact Telecom Managed Services Market most

most The data analysis present in this report is based on the combination of both primary and secondary resources

The report helps you to understand the real effects of key market drivers or retainers on this business

Market Segmentation

By Type

Managed Data Center Services

Managed Network Services

Managed Communication And Collaboration Services

Managed Security Services

Managed Mobility Services

Others

By Managed Information Service (MIS)

Business Process Management

Managed Operational Support Systems/Business Support Systems

Project & Portfolio Management

Others

By Deployment Model

On-Premise

Cloud

By Organization Size

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Enterprises (SMES).

Telecom Managed Services Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The global telecom managed services market is analyzed, and market size insights and trends are provided by country, type, managed information service (MIS), deployment model, and organization size as referenced above.

Some countries covered in the global telecom managed services market report are U.S., Canada, and Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of the Middle East and Africa.

The U.S. is expected to dominate the global telecom managed services market in the North American region and is witnessing huge technological advancement in the telecom sector. Also, the increasing adoption of managed business and network services is due to the region's convergence of IT and telecom sectors. Asia-Pacific is likely to be the fastest-growing region in the global telecom managed services market as it has witnessed increasing internet and mobile services and new data centers in China, India, Singapore, and Australia.

Key Drivers

Increasing need for business agility

Business agility has the capability to sustain its maximum potential both its terms of profits and its employees amidst a dynamic external and internal environment. It enables organizations to innovate and deliver more effectively, thus turning market disruption into a competitive advantage while thriving in complex environments.

Rising customer focus towards enhanced efficiency, cost efficiency, and easy deployment

Managed services are a very cost-effective practice used widely in today's digitization world. It further enables the business owners to reduce the burden of work and concentrate on other core aspects of their operation. Developed countries such as Japan, China, and India always prefer outsourcing their business processes.

Growing preference for cloud technology and its significance in process automation

Digital technologies have created new opportunities for business leaders. Traditional operations and business process management models are reinventing into more intelligent workflows using automation, artificial intelligence, the internet of things (IoT), the cloud, and other new technologies. Businesses must constantly evolve to more intelligent, fully orchestrated processes that consider clients, employees, suppliers and business partners alike to remain relevant and continue their growth.

Surging demand for data centers

COVID-19 has led to a high generation of data as people have started working from home, organizations are getting digitally transformed, and organization is adopting various digital technologies. The increasing flow of data needs to be operated and stored, aided by data centers. Thus, a number of data centers are increasing the demand for their management services, which is one of the major factors for the market growth in the forecast period.

