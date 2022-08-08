GameTruck Portland - Proud Sponsor of the Kyron Car Show

GameTruck at the Kryon Car Show

GameTruck Portland is a proud supporter of the Kyron Car Show and has been since 2015.

GameTruck is a human connection company. In-person social interaction is the heart of our business. This event gives us an opportunity to give back to the community and raise awareness.” — Scott Novis

PORTLAND, OR, USA, August 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Over the past 15 years, GameTruck, which invented the mobile video game party, has entertained and connected more than ten million children and their families across the country. Over the last 7 years, GameTruck has supported and fought for this great cause.

The Kyron Horman Foundation hosts this show in honor of Kyron Horman, a little boy who went missing in 2010 from school. You can read more about his story here.

“At its core, GameTruck is a human connection company. In-person social interaction has been the heart of our business. This event gives us an opportunity to give back to the community and raise awareness for a great cause.” Founder Scott Novis said.

The Kyron Horman Foundation comes alongside families in their darkest hours as they live through a parent’s worst nightmare. The foundation is a volunteer nonprofit where all donations go directly to help bring kids home to their families. Founded by his dad, Kaine, the foundation strives to help families of missing children. Their mission is to help bring missing children home to their families.

Here are a few reasons why GameTruck is a proud supporter of this event:

- Free, free, free! This awesome event is free for all spectators, and this includes parking! The event will feature live music, raffles, food, and fun for the whole family If you’re looking to register your car, it’s very affordable at only $20 with all money going to support The Kyron Horman Foundation in their mission of coming alongside families of missing children. You can be a winner with 90+ available awards!

- With so many fun categories, you can vote for your favorite! Some categories include decades, classics, under construction, student, and so many others!

- Did you know that there is also a GameTruck Choice Award? There is! Will you be the one to win it? Pre-register your car now and check out the list of available award categories!

- It’s about hope. Even though it’s been 12 years, no one has given up hope. Join the owners of over 300 vehicles and bikes to support families like Kyron’s.

Looking for more ways to support the Kyron Horman Foundation? Head over to their website to learn more about how you can help. One easy way you can make a difference is by attending the Kyron Car Show. Have a fun Sunday morning with your family while supporting a worthy cause.

Not only will we be at this awesome event, but when you book a party online or over the phone, we are going to donate $20 to the Kyrone car show - all you have to do is mention you saw us at the show at the time of your booking. Use code Kyrone for online bookings.

About GameTruck™ and Legendary Shift, LLC

Legendary Shift, LLC is a human connection company that creates transformational video game experiences through excellence in entertainment, sports, and learning. The company operates GameTruck™, www.gametruck.com, and Gameplex™, www.gameplex.com, franchises across the U.S. to deliver high-quality entertainment for private parties and corporate events.

______

###