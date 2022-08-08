“Highlights with Hegeman” for the Week of Aug. 8: Watch for Children

It may be hard to believe, but many of our local schools will soon be back in session. All of the hardworking teachers in our districts have been busy preparing for the new school year to begin. They start much sooner than the official first day of school, developing lesson plans and getting their classrooms ready for the influx of students who will be returning in the days and weeks to come.

Public education is a one of the most essential functions of state government. Part of why I chose to serve in public office is to help make our education system better in Missouri, not just for this school year, but for decades to come. We should always strive to make sure our students have the best education possible, no matter where they live.

As chair of the Missouri Senate Appropriations Committee, I have worked to ensure the money that is used to fund our schools, colleges and universities across our state is targeted toward those areas most in need, and with the best track records. This year, we were able to secure record funding for both elementary and secondary education, which will help prepare the next generation for the real world. The Legislature also funded school transportation to the fullest amount possible, which should help ease the burden of keeping buses running throughout the new school year.

To our teachers, I say thank you and have a great year. To our students, enjoy your time in school. You only get to be young once. And, too all the parents and folks on the road, make sure you watch out for the new drivers and all of the children who will be walking to and from school, or getting on and off the buses for the next nine months. Each of us has a role to play in ensuring our children have a safe and successful school year.

As always, please feel free to call, email or write with your ideas or concerns. My Capitol office number is (573) 751-1415, my email is dan.hegeman@senate.mo.gov and my mailing address is Room 332, State Capitol Building, Jefferson City, MO 65101.