Statement from Acting Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin on today’s Judiciary Committee vote

“I am grateful for and humbled by the bipartisan support of the Judiciary Committee. I appreciate the opportunity to answer questions about my priorities as Attorney General, and to discuss the recent accomplishments of our office. I want to thank Governor Murphy for his trust and support in nominating me to serve the people of this state as New Jersey’s Attorney General. I look forward to receiving consideration of the full Senate.”

