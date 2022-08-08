“I am grateful for and humbled by the bipartisan support of the Judiciary Committee. I appreciate the opportunity to answer questions about my priorities as Attorney General, and to discuss the recent accomplishments of our office. I want to thank Governor Murphy for his trust and support in nominating me to serve the people of this state as New Jersey’s Attorney General. I look forward to receiving consideration of the full Senate.”
Statement from Acting Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin on today’s Judiciary Committee vote
