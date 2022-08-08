Dermatology Partners Supports The King of Prussia Community in Sponsoring The Upper Merion Township Pool

Dermatology Partners sponsorship at the Upper Merion Township Pool Dermatology Partners - King of Prussia

Dermatology Partners sponsors the Upper Merion Township Pool by donating umbrellas, and bottles of sunscreen

KING OF PRUSSIA, PA, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dermatology Partners is pleased to sponsor the Upper Merion Township Pool by donating umbrellas, and complimentary bottles of sunscreen to the lifeguards, staff, and members of the pool. We hope to help protect the community from the sun and to remind the community to reapply your sunscreen while you enjoy the summer sun.

The best way to protect our skin from the sun’s UV rays is applying sunscreen to our skin. Even when the sun is not shining as bright, our skin needs protection from the harmful UV rays which still penetrate even on the cloudiest days. Sun damage is one of the main triggers of premature aging, leaving skin lacking luster, dryness, wrinkles, and pigmentation. It’s important to protect yourself from the sun’s damaging UV rays by applying sunscreen to your skin.

“For the second season in a row, we’ve sponsored the Upper Merion Township Pool to help the King of Prussia community stay safe from overexposure to the sun. We are honored to be able to help the community by donating new umbrellas, and bottles of sunscreen to both the lifeguards and the community members of the pool,” said Andrew Kay, VP of Growth & Business Development at Dermatology Partners. “We value the importance of applying sunscreen when in the sun for an extensive period of time. With our sponsorship with the Upper Merion Township Pool we hope to remind everyone of the importance of applying sunscreen and to reapply while you’re at the pool.”

You should inspect your skin monthly for new bumps, spots, scaly patches that aren’t healing and moles or dark spots that are showing. Being in the sun for an extensive amount of time is a major risk factor for developing the three most common types of skin cancer. Skin cancers are highly treatable when detected in time. Early diagnosis and treatment is essential to avoid its spread to surrounding tissue, nerves, and bones.

Our dedicated and passionate team at Dermatology Partners specializes in the detection and treatment of skin cancers and treats a vast spectrum of diseases of the skin, hair, and nails. Our office prides itself on its ability to offer patients with immediate appointments so there is no need to wait weeks or months to receive quality care. When you’re really concerned about a spot on your skin, you want to see the dermatologist as soon as possible. To schedule your annual skin cancer screening, or to discuss a suspicious area of your skin with one of our providers here at the King of Prussia office, please call to schedule an appointment at (610) 337-3195 or visit www.dermpartners.com.

Dermatology Partners is the region’s largest and fastest-growing dermatology practice that is now proud to say we serve 27 offices across Pennsylvania and Delaware. Since 2012, Derm Partners has been dedicated to providing exceptional and leading-edge dermatology services to all our patients with its growing, talented team of medical practitioners. Dermatology Partners specializes in the detention and treatment of skin cancers and treats a full spectrum of diseases of the skin, hair, and nails. To find out more about Dermatology Partners, or to book an appointment at one of their convenient locations in PA or DE, visit www.dermpartners.com or call (888) 895-3376.



