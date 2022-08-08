Mixup: Two Musicians Both Named Brian Woodbury Get Their Music Profiles Jumbled on the Internet & Make a Song Together
EINPresswire.com/ -- Brian Woodbury is a Los Angeles songwriter, composer and bandleader, who has just released his 9th solo album Rhapsody & Filigree, the Final Volume of his Anthems & Antithets tetralogy, each volume in a distinct musical mood: comic, personal, political & arty.
Brian Woodbury is also the name of a Utah-based jazz trombonist, who last year released his first solo album Dream Feeder.
Except, according to the streaming platforms, they’re both the same person.
When Utah Brian put out his album, LA Brian found his own music and artist profile on Spotify, YouTube, etc. conflated with Utah Brian’s. LA Brian tried to sort out the mess, and reached out to Utah Brian to enlist his help. They figured if they both contacted the streaming platforms, it would be simple to disentangle their online identities.
Not so simple, in fact. Even getting through to someone at the streaming platforms was a challenge. And once they got through, the process for disentangling their identities was frustratingly difficult.
As a joke, LA Brian suggested they really confuse the algorithms by making a song together. They both thought this was a funny idea but then they actually did it.
LA Brian wrote lyrics for “The Other Brian Woodbury,” the true tale of being mistaken for somebody with the same name. In the style of pre-war swing jazz, LA Brian wrote music for an Intro and a Verse and then handed it off to Utah Brian to write music for a Bridge. Together they created an extended Instrumental section, indulging their experimental sides.
They arranged it together, but recorded it in separate studios, with LA Brian singing and bringing in pianist David Witham, bassist Edwin Livingston and drummer Andy Sanesi; and Utah Brian overdubbing himself on 8 trombones, creating a big band horn choir.
LA Brian says, “It’s really a song for anyone about whom misinformation has been perpetuated on the internet. Which, I think, is just about everyone.”
The resulting song is now out as the second track on LA Brian’s newly-released Rhapsody & Filigree album. And since the collaboration worked out so well, LA Brian invited Utah Brian to play trombone on 3 other songs that appear on the album.
Watch the Official Music Video “The Other Brian Woodbury”: https://youtu.be/fSO3Mpq_xhc
Watch the Explainer Video on the genesis of the song: https://youtu.be/gtyYgvMiNw8
More videos by (LA) Brian Woodbury: https://youtu.be/NnryjzRBO4o
Quotes about (LA) Brian Woodbury:
“Not since... the wondrous works of young Brian Wilson... have I heard sound of this romantic design. Indispensable.” – Van Dyke Parks
“Now it’s official – Brian Woodbury is a multi-talented musician, bordering on genius. …he should be up there with Zappa and Beefheart.” - BBC Radio 3 Mixing It
“…An extraordinary confection. Surprise your dinner guests; flummox the music anoraks; and enjoy.” - John Bungey, The Times (London)
“A cleverly lyrical, deviously funny kitchen-sink songwriter.” - New York Daily News
“An authentic pop gem that lovers of XTC and the like should absolutely not miss.” - Ondarock (Italy)
“Brian Woodbury is a particularly beautiful example of a maverick in the mainstream and double agent in the pop industry.” - Bad Alchemy (Germany)
To purchase:
US & North America: https://brianwoodbury.bandcamp.com/album/rhapsody-filigree
UK & Europe: http://www.rermegacorp.com/
For more information:
www.BrianWoodbury.com
https://www.facebook.com/BrianWoodburyMusic/
https://brianwoodbury.bandcamp.com/
https://www.youtube.com/c/brianwoodburymusic
Press inquiries:
Billy James
Glass Onyon PR
+1 828-350-8158
glassonyonpr@gmail.com