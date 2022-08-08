Pink Soda Blow Dry Bar & Salon Announces New Location in Nashville
The Nashville location is the brand's sixth salon, bringing its renowned luxurious pampering experiences to Music City
We can't wait for our Nashville clients to experience the newest and most luxurious dry bar and salon experience in Music City.”NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nashvillians looking for new and mind-blowing beauty and haircare experiences will now have a new option in town. Pink Soda Blow Dry Bar & Salon has announced it is opening the doors on its Nashville location on September 9, 2022, marking the award-winning salon's sixth site. The salon will be located at 219 Sixth Ave. N in Nashville next to the iconic Hermitage Hotel and conveniently located in Nashville’s Central Business District just two blocks from Music City Center and steps from the ultra-hip Gulch neighborhood.
Pink Soda Blow Dry Bar & Salon’s Nashville space is ideally located in the heart of Music City, nestled amongst some of Nashville’s most outstanding hotels and steps away from numerous restaurants, music venues, and shopping options. The space is thoughtfully designed, mixing modern and chic design aesthetics while delivering the luxurious pampering experiences Pink Soda Blow Dry Bar & Salon is known for.
The salon will offer a wide array of services, including specialty blowouts, makeup, and full-service hair services such as highlights and PPD-free hair color and haircuts. The brand is doing it up big for its Nashville location by also offering full spa services, including facials, lash extensions, brow laminations, organic spray tans, and manicures and pedicures. Pink Soda also uses the highest quality salon products to ensure hair health and vitality. The brand partnered with Sorella Apothecary, a high-end, farm-to-spa botanically-based skin care for signature and custom facial treatments. The salon also offers little girls’ birthday parties on select days.
"We are thrilled to bring our swanky blow dry bar and salon experience to Nashville," said Cassandra Spencer, Director of Marketing. "Pink Soda is the perfect option for locals looking to be wowed, as well as bachelorette parties, weddings, or a girls' night out. We can't wait for our Nashville clients to experience the newest and most luxurious dry bar and salon experience in Music City. We are beyond excited."
Pink Soda has received numerous awards, including being named a Top 10 Salon in the country to watch and an Editor's Choice Award from Stamford Magazine. The Pink Soda team has also worked on hair and makeup for People Magazine and CBS News and has participated in Fashion Week in NYC for several years.
In addition to its newly launched Nashville salon, Pink Soda also has locations in Stamford, Danbury, and West Hartford, Connecticut; Newbury Street in Boston; and Charleston, South Carolina.
The salon will open its doors in Nashville on Friday, September 9th. Advance bookings are available by calling (203) 491-4422. To learn more about Pink Soda Blow Dry Bar & Salon, visit www.pinksodasalon.com and follow them on Instagram @pinksodablowdrybar.
