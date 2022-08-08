Smart Parking Market is Expected to reach USD 20.25 Bn, Registering 18.35% CAGR by Forecast 2029

Smart Parking Market

The smart parking market is segmented on the basis of component, frequency and vehicle type

Smart parking has emerged as an important automobile feature over the years as it includes different types of sensors as a hardware component for detecting presence or absence of the vehicles. Smart parking system offers real-time data information regarding the availability of nearby parking space.

Global Smart Parking Market was valued at USD 5.26 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 20.25 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 18.35% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. Commercial is expected to witness significant growth in the vertical segment of the market owing to the development of corporate and commercial parks industry.

Segmentation : Global Smart Parking Market

The smart parking market is segmented on the basis of component, frequency and vehicle type. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

System Type

Guided Park Assist

Smart Park Assist

On-Street

Off-Street

Component

Parking Sensors

Steering Angle Sensors

ECU

Display Unit

Sensor Technology

Ultrasonic Sensor

Radar Sensor

Image Sensor

Vertical

Government

Commercial

Solution

Security and Surveillance

Parking Reservation Management

Valet Parking Management

License Plate Recognition

Major Market Competitors/Players

Some of the major players operating in the smart parking market are Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Continental AG (Germany), Valeo (France), Delphi Technologies (UK), AISIN SEIKI Co. Ltd. (Japan), Siemens (Germany), Cubic Corporation (US), Amano Corporation (Japan), Kapsch TrafficCom AG (Austria), AppyParking (UK), Smart Parking (Australia), TKH GROUP (Netherlands), Nedap (Netherlands), Urbiotica (Spain), SWARCO (Austria), KLAUS MULTIPARKING SYSTEMS PVT. LTD (India), IPS Group Inc. (US), IEM SA (Switzerland), Dongyang Menics Co. (South Korea), Altiux Innovations (India), Parkmobile LLC (US), and ParkMe, Inc. (US), among others.

Table of Content:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of The Report

Part 03: Global Smart Parking Market Landscape

Part 04: Global Smart Parking Market Sizing

Part 05: Global Smart Parking Market Segmentation By Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers and Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

