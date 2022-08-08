Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell Shows Support for Seattle Summer Love Fest to Help Raise Funds for Kiks for Cool Kids
EINPresswire.com/ -- Seattle is showing its support for the Seattle Summer Love Fest, a community event to raise funds for Washington nonprofit Kiks for Cool Kids. Kiks for Cool Kids provides nice sneakers to at-risk youth who get good grades. Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell is attending and will open up the festival. Seattle Neighborhoods and the Urban League of Metropolitan Seattle are among the sponsors. They want to bring the community together.
“Our shared vision for One Seattle is a city where residents rise and thrive together,” said Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell. “Events like Seattle Summer Love Fest are a chance to celebrate and uplift the diversity that makes this city so unique while also supporting efforts led by organizations like Kiks for Cool Kids to build resilience in our communities. These actions create a ripple effect of positive change and shows just how much we can achieve when we unite and rally around our common values.”
This family fun event will have musical performances from hip-hop R&B singer and songwriter the legendary Angie Stone and her band, as well as special guests, including popular local reggae band Two Story Zori. There will be a beer and wine garden, local merchants, food vendors, and free haircuts for school-aged kids.
WHO: Seattle Summer Love Fest to support Kiks for Cool Kids
WHAT: A day of family fun with musical performances by recording artist Angie Stone, local reggae band Two Story Zori, and saxophonist Frank Sax, with appearances by Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell and other city representatives.
WHEN: Saturday, August 13, 2022 | Doors open from 12:00 PM – 7:00 PM
WHERE: Judkins Park, 2150 S Norman St, Seattle, WA
WHY: The event is to bring the community together in support of Kiks for Cool Kids
For more information about the event, contact Charles Davis with Davis 1 Entertainment at davis1ent@hotmail.com.
About Kiks for Cool Kids:
Founded in 1995 with the idea that what is considered “cool” needs to be redefined. They wanted to redefine cool kids as those to excel in school by using cool clothes as motivation to get good grades. Providing mentorship to at-risk youth, Kiks for Cool Kids gives expensive sneakers in exchange for good grades. They believe every kid deserves a chance to succeed and reach their full potential!
Charles Davis
Charles Davis
Davis 1 Entertainment
davis1ent@hotmail.com