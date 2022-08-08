Fumaric Acid Market Report 2022 : High Demand in Food Industry Will Boost Revenue Growth Across Globe Till 2027

Reports And Data

The Global Fumaric Acid Market Size – USD 669.0 Million in 2019, Growth - CAGR of 5.1%, During The Forecast Period

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Fumaric Acid market is forecast to reach USD 974.4 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The growing popularity in the energy drinks among athletes and fitness conscious population has spurred the growth of the fumaric acid. The increase in the application of the acid in various end-use industries has encouraged its growth, particularly the boost from the food and beverage industry. The market product plays a crucial role in the manufacture of energy drink, for stabilizing the beverage and maintaining its quality over time.

Fumaric acid also finds application in unsaturated polyester resins and alkyd resins to maintain the molecular chain. The demand for these products is expected to grow in the coming years owing to its application in the construction as well as automotive production. Thus, an increase in construction activities all across the globe, and expansion of automotive production will foster the market demand.

Get a sample copy of the global Fumaric Acid market report: https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2974

Further key findings from the report suggest

Fumaric acid is used in oral pharmaceutical formulations and has been found useful in the treatment of psoriasis. Adults with moderate to severe psoriasis can be treated with fumaric acid esters. It is also used in treating patients with systemic lupus and severe disseminated granuloma annulare. The pharmaceutical sector is expected to grow with a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period.

Currently, fumaric acid is produced chemically from maleic anhydride, which in turn is produced from butane. However, as petroleum prices rise rather quickly, maleic anhydride as a petroleum derivative increased its price as well. However, the current drastic fall in the price of petroleum during the COVID-19 crisis can propel the demand for the production of fumaric acid by maleic anhydride.

Fumaric acid has proven to be an effective additive to piglet feed during the post-weaning period. The inclusion of the acid and the resultant adjustment of the pH value demonstrate improvement in weight gain, feed conversion ratio and food consumption. The animal feed segment is forecasted to grow with a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period.

The widespread construction activity in the European region is driving the demand in the region. The reconstruction and remodeling activities in the continent is creating a huge demand for unsaturated polyester resin. Germany, Italy, the UK, and France were the major consumers of the market product.

Key participants include Prinova LLC, Dastech International Inc., Bartek Ingredients, Polynt S.P.A, Thirumalai Chemicals, Fuso Chemicals, Xilong Chemical Company Ltd., Tianjin Bohai Chemicals, Nippon Shokubai Co. Ltd., and The Chemical Company, among others.

The key regions covered in the report are as follows:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

To know more about the report: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/fumaric-acid-market

Market Segmentation:

Extraction Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Fumaria Officinalis

Maleic Anhydride

Fermentation

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Food Additive

Rosin Paper Sizes

Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR)

Alkyd Resins

Animal Feed

Others

End Use Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Food and Beverage

Cosmetic

Pharmaceutical

Chemicals

Request a customization of the report: https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/2974

Table of Contents:

Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Key Fumaric Acid market segments

1.3 Major players

1.4 Market analysis by product type

1.5 Market analysis by application

1.6 Report timeline

Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Fumaric Acid market size

2.2 Latest regional market trends

2.3 Emerging growth trends

Competitive Outlook

3.1 Global Fumaric Acid market key players

3.2 Global Fumaric Acid size by manufacturers

3.3 Products of major players

3.4 Entry barriers in the Fumaric Acid market

3.5 Mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, and other strategic alliances

About Us:

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyse consumer behaviour shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients to make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Products, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.