Closures Begin This Week on Gulf Road in Orwell Township, Bradford County

Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised that portions of Route 1051 (Gulf Road) will be closed starting this week in Orwell Township, Bradford County, for a pipe replacement project.

Beginning on Tuesday, August 9, Gulf Road will be closed between the intersections with Cook Road (T-721) and Route 467, while a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) maintenance crew replaces deteriorating pipes.

A detour using Route 467 and Route 1049 (Leraysville Road) in Orwell, Pike, and Warren townships will be in place while the work is being performed.  The detour will be daytime only.

Work is expected to be completed on Friday, August 19, weather permitting.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, and expect delays in travel.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour and Columbia counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District3.

Information about infrastructure in District 3 including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D3Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram

MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 or magbaker@pa.gov

 

###


