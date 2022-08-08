MDC announces fish salvage order now in effect at Wild Acres Lake in Overland

OVERLAND, Mo.—The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC), in cooperation with the City of Overland, authorized an Emergency Fish Salvage Order for Wild Acres Park Lake in Overland last Thursday. The order is in effect from Friday, Aug. 5 through Friday, Nov. 4.

The City must reduce the water level of the lake to make infrastructure repairs required on the lake’s dam. The recent heavy rain events have incurred damage to the dam that could potentially cause a flood danger to residential homes near the park. The City is taking proactive steps to prevent this contingency and has already begun the process of reducing the water level of the lake.

To remove the lake’s existing fish population, the Emergency Fish Salvage Order issued by MDC allows for a temporary suspension of fishing methods restrictions for Wild Acres Park Lake. During the order, anglers may take all species of fish from the lake (excluding endangered species listed in 3 CSR 10-4.111 of the Wildlife Code of Missouri).

In addition to fishing methods already authorized for the lake, the order enables anglers to take fish by the following methods: gig, snagging, grabbing, dip net, throw net, seine, and by hand. The order also calls for a temporary suspension of length limits, daily limits, and possession limits for all fish taken from Wild Acres Park Lake. These temporary parameters will expand opportunities for those who fish the lake.

“This emergency salvage action will enable anglers to make use of the existing fish community while the lake is drawn down to prepare for the renovation project. Since the fish won’t survive in such low water levels, the order will help ensure that this valuable resource does not go to waste,” said MDC Fisheries Management Biologist, John Schulte.

The order will be in effect during hours when Wild Acres Park Lake is normally open for public use and fishing.

Anglers between the ages of 16 and 65 must still hold a valid Missouri Fishing Permit to fish at the lake.

Wild Acres Park is owned and managed by the City of Overland. MDC stocks the 2.5 acre lake with largemouth bass, sunfish, crappie, channel catfish, and trout in winter. The park is located at 10400 Midland Boulevard.