Route 3160 Business Loop 376 Intermittent Traffic Stoppages Tuesday in Moon

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing intermittent traffic stoppages on Business Loop 376 (Route 3160) in Moon Township, Allegheny County will occur Tuesday, August 9 weather permitting.

Intermittent traffic stoppages of 15 minutes or less will occur as needed on Business Loop 376 in each direction between Hanger Road and International Drive on Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Crews from Cast and Baker will conduct blasting operations for development work related to the Allegheny County Airport Authority cargo building project.

PennDOT is not involved in this work and is providing this information as a public service announcement only. For further information contact Airport Authority media relations at 412-472-3557.

MEDIA CONTACT: Yasmeen Manyisha, 412-429-5044

