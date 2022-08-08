Shallotte, NC Field of Honor® 2022 Veterans Day U.S. Flag Display
Our debt to the heroic men and valiant women in the service of our country can never be repaid. They have earned our undying gratitude. America will never forget their sacrifices.”SHALLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Honoring Those Who Served – Past and Present
— Harry Truman
When and Where:
November 5th – December 7th, 2022
Mulberry Park, 123 Mulberry Street, Shallotte, NC 28470
Kiwanis Club of Shallotte-SBI will be hosting the Shallotte, NC Field of Honor, creating an awe-inspiring panorama, United States flags will fly in a solemn formation at Mulberry Park during November 5th through December 7th, 2022. This stirring display of 100’s of flags will bring the community together in a patriotic tribute to honor our heroes. Each U.S. flag represents an individual and tells a story. Flags may be sponsored to honor individuals currently in our Active Military, Fallen Servicemen and Women, Veterans, First Responders, Police, Fire, EMS and Frontline Healthcare Workers. This unique event is the perfect opportunity for all of us to remember and honor our many heroes.
The Stars & Stripes reminds us of who we are as a people. Americans meet the challenges of history and overcome hardships becoming stronger. That is just who we are. The United States flag represents our solidarity in creating a brighter tomorrow and uniting us all.
This moving display is a gift to the community made possible through donations, sponsorships, and the efforts of many dedicated volunteers. You can show your support and gratitude by sponsoring a flag or making a donation.
The display is open to all without charge. Don’t miss it!
Benefiting Charities:
Kiwanis Club of Shallotte-SBI
Hosted By:
Kiwanis Club of Shallotte-South Brunswick Island
Local Organizing Committee:
Project Chair: Mike Kirchner
Co-Project Chair: Ken Papj
Fundraising Treasurer Chair: Bob Taylor
P.R. Chair: TBA
Program Chair: TBA
Volunteer Chair: Michaele Autry
A program of the Colonial Flag Foundation
Mike Kirchner
Kiwanis Club of Shallotte-South Brunswick Island
+1 413-394-0234
mike01266@gmail.com