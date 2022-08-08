Submit Release
Special Advisor on International Disability Rights Minkara’s Travel to Romania and Moldova

Special Advisor on International Disability Rights Sara Minkara will travel to Bucharest, Romania and Chisinau, Moldova August 9-12 to meet with senior government officials, civil society organizations, and international organization representatives about addressing the challenges facing persons with disabilities in each nation, including refugees from Ukraine with disabilities.  Special Advisor Minkara will highlight both countries’ efforts to reshape the narrative around disability emphasizing the value, rights, and equality that persons with disabilities bring to all sectors of society when fully included.  The meetings will also focus on further supporting the needs of refugees from Ukraine with disabilities and increasing support for persons with disabilities globally.

