Silver Iodide Market Forecast is Expected to Thrive at Impressive CAGR by 2030 | Reports and Data

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global silver iodide market size was significantly robust in 2021 and is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR over the forecast period. Key factors providing impetus to market revenue growth include increasing weather modification activities such as cloud seeding to increase rainfall and growing demand for silver iodide in a wide range of industries including the agriculture, pharmaceutical, printing, animal feed, and other industries.

Silver iodide is a bright yellow inorganic compound represented by the chemical formula AgI. The crystalline material is a solid, and the presence of impurities of metallic silver give the compound a gray coloration. Silver iodide finds a wide range of weather modification applications such as cloud seeding and anti-hail systems. Other key applications of silver iodide include antiseptic materials, photosensitive materials, photographic chemicals, and animal feed supplements. The chemical compound is produced by the reaction of an iodide solution such as potassium iodide with a solution of silver ions. Also known as neosilvol, neosiluol, or silver mono iodide, silver iodide is a fast ion conductor and is highly insoluble in water. Formulation of silver iodide is homogeneous to that of ice, and this allows it to induce freezing in cloud seeding. Up to 50,000 kg of silver iodide is used for cloud seeding every year, with each seeding experiment requiring about 10-50 grams of the compound. The crystalline structure of the chemical compound alters with changing temperature.

silver iodide market Key Dynamics:

Key factors contributing to the global silver iodide market revenue growth are rise in weather modification activities including cloud seeding to increase precipitation and the rainfall rate – especially in hot and dry regions with little rainfall – rapid climate change around the globe, rising pollution levels, delayed rainfall in several regions, and increasing use of silver iodide in cloud seeding. Increasing agricultural activities worldwide, growing need for water among farmers, decline in rainfall rate in many parts of the world, mostly the Middle East & African countries, due to global warming, and increasing research & development activities to further advance cloud seeding techniques are among the other key factors driving revenue growth of this market. Researchers in the UAE are currently incorporating nanotechnology to advance the cloud seeding process. The new method will speed up water droplet formation, making the precipitation process faster and more efficient. The global silver iodide market revenue growth is further driven by factors such as growing demand for silver iodide in the pharmaceutical sector for use in antiseptic materials, increasing use in photosensitive materials, increased production of livestock, and rising demand for animal feed supplements.

Revenue growth of the global silver iodide market is hampered to a major extent over the forecast period, owing to several unfavorable factors. One of the key market restraints is the growing awareness of the potential health effects of silver iodide, such as eye and skin irritation (including rash and eczema), running nose, headache, irritation in the respiratory and digestive tracts, sensitivity to light, thyroid issues, reproductive problems, and fetal damage or death. Ingestion or inhalation of silver salts could lead to argyria, which is characterized by a blue-gray discoloration of the skin and eyes, and damage to mucous membranes and internal organs. Market revenue growth is further restrained by factors such as growing availability of alternatives to silver iodide including potassium chloride and dry ice, which can also be used in cloud seeding.

Market segmentation based on Application Outlook:

Cloud Seeding

Antiseptic Materials

Photosensitive Materials

Animal Feed Supplements

Photographic Chemicals

Others

End-Use Industry Outlook:

Agriculture Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Printing Industry

Animal Feed Industry

Others

Regional Outlook:

North America

US.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK.

Italy

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E.

South Africa

Rest of MEA

