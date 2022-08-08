AG Yost Sues Garage Door Company that Failed to Deliver

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost has sued the owners of a garage door company alleging that they accepted nearly $182,000 in down payments from consumers but provided no doors or other service.

The lawsuit, filed recently in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court, contends that Matthew Petroff, Joshua Robertson and Thomas DiNardi, as operators of CLE Door Co., violated both the Ohio Consumer Sales Practices Act and Ohio Home Solicitation Sales Act.

“This is not how we do business in Ohio,” Yost said. “This lawsuit should serve as a deterrent to other contractors who play fast and loose. We’ll come down on them harder than a garage door with a busted spring.”

The lawsuit says that in addition to accepting money without providing services, the men failed to inform consumers that they had three days to back out of the contract and offered to provide refunds but never did.

The Attorney General’s Office received 33 consumer complaints about CLE Door from April 27, 2021, through Jan. 3, 2022.

CLE Door maintained a storage warehouse in the Cleveland suburb of Lakewood, but it did not have a retail business established and conducted its sales primarily at consumers’ homes. Business operations for CLE Door have ceased.

Consumers throughout northeastern Ohio have made numerous police reports about CLE Door. The Brooklyn Police Department issued warrants for Petroff and Robertson for felony theft by deception, and Petroff has a case pending in Parma Municipal Court.

Consumers who suspect an unfair or deceptive sales practice should contact the Ohio Attorney General’s Office at www.OhioProtects.org or 800-282-0515.

