Insect Pest Control Market Size to Reach USD 23.77 Billion at a CAGR of 5.4% by 2028 | Reports and Data

Increasing initiatives by governments of various countries across the globe to improve food hygiene & preserve environment Drives Growth

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global insect pest control market size is expected to reach USD 23.77 Billion in 2028 and register a CAGR of 5.4% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Use of insect pest control for prevention of various hazardous diseases caused by insects is driving market revenue growth.

Furthermore, rising demand for insect pest control services in various sectors such as commercial, industrial, residential, livestock farms, agricultural farms, and other applications will enhance market growth during forecast period. Most of the insect pest control methods are helpful in proper protection of crops, human beings, and animals from insects & pests that can cause harm. Insect pest control has showcased a drastic change due to development in technology. Various types of biological control methods are present for insect pest control, which, in turn, would boost market growth.

Rising number of pests causing harms to crops and cattle has increased demand for insect pest control services. It would help this market to grow over the forthcoming years. A large number of people migrating from villages to cities results in increasing population density and builds up an unhygienic environment, which increases the number of different insects. Therefore, demand and awareness of insect pest control is increasing and it is helpful in boosting market growth.

Some Key Highlights From the Report:

By application, commercial & industrial segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020. Growth of this segment is due to increasing adoption of insect pest control services as it has become necessary to prevent pest infections and to provide a professional surrounding for employees and customers in commercial buildings. Advancement in pest control methods helps to combat hazardous pests. This factor would contribute to market growth.

By control methods, chemical control methods segment contributed to largest revenue share in 2020. Growth of this segment is due to ability to provide better results and low cost of chemical pesticides. Increasing awareness among people about these methods and implementation of strict norms governing use of many insect pest control solutions are also responsible for growth of this segment.

Demand for insect pest control services is increasing due to subsequent rise in the number of patients suffering from diseases such as malaria, dengue, cholera, salmonella, and others. Growing need of precise pest control methods to prevent spread of such hazardous diseases is also contributing to market growth.

Insect pest control market in North America accounted for largest revenue share in 2020, attributed to increasing cases of dengue and chikungunya, as well as high demand for pest control from both commercial & industrial and residential sectors.

Some players in the market include Adama, Arrow Exterminators, BASF SE, Bayer AG, Ecolab, Ensystex, FMC Corporation, Rentokil Initial PLC, Rollins, Sumitomo Chemicals Syngenta, and The Terminix International Company LP.

The Insect Pest Control market has been segmented into key regions of the world and offers an analysis of growth rate, market share, current and emerging trends, production and consumption ratio, industrial chain analysis, demand and supply, import and export, revenue contribution, and presence of key players in each region. A country-wise analysis of the market is offered in the report to gain a better understanding of the regional spread and progress of the Insect Pest Control market.

The global Insect Pest Control market is segmented into:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Further market segmentation

Insect Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Mosquitoes

Termites

Cockroaches

Bedbugs

Flies

Ants

Others

Control Method Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Chemical Control Methods

Pyrethroids

Organophosphates

Larvicides

Neonicotinoids

Physical Control Methods

Biological Control Methods

Microbials

Predators

Botanicals

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Commercial & Industrial

Residential

Livestock Farms

Others

