Senator John I. Kane Announces Free Naloxone Community Training

Chester, PA − August 8, 2022 − Individuals, businesses, community organizations, restaurant, hospitality employees, construction professionals and others interested in learning how to properly administer Naloxone to those experiencing a drug overdose can attend a free Community Naloxone Training on Tuesday, August 9, at 2 p.m. at Duffer’s Mill in Garnet Valley, PA

Naloxone, which is generally referred to by its brand name of “Narcan”, is a life-saving medication that can reverse an overdose from opioids, including heroin, fentanyl, and prescription opioid medications. Since first being approved over 40 years ago, there are now various formulations such as intramuscular injection (a shot in the muscle), or through an IV. This free training, which is proudly sponsored and supported by Duffer Mill & Duffer Tavern, Brandywine Chapter PRLA, Delco DDAP and Key Recover Outpatient Services, will teach how to administer the nasal spray version of the product.

“Along with the restaurant industry, the construction industry has the highest incidents of deaths as a result from overdoses. As a former plumber, I have spent many years in the construction industry, seeing what drugs and addiction does to my friends and coworkers. This is a significant opportunity to help save the life of someone who is in dire need of receiving this life saving drug”, said Senator Kane.

Since 2014, previous Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine and current Physician General Dr. Denise Johnson, signed standing orders allowing members of the general public and first responders to obtain naloxone from their local pharmacy. More recently, the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency partnered with Prevention Point Pittsburgh and NEXT Distro to support a statewide mail-based naloxone program for individuals to request medication for personal use.

Nearly 50,000 people died from an opioid-involved overdose in 2019. One study found that bystanders were present in more than one in three overdoses involving opioids. Research shows that there is someone near, who can be able to help save the life of someone who is overdosing if they are properly trained. “Although there are more steps to help solve the problem of drug and opioid use in Chester and Delaware County communities, it is imperative that we save the lives we can of those who are facing this addiction”, said Senator Kane

“I invite everyone to come to this free training on August 9th. Providing the exercise to the public can mean the difference between the life and death of someone who can turn their life around given proper resources and treatment, giving them a second chance at life”, said Senator Kane.

If you or someone you know is struggling with opioid use disorder, the Chester County Drug and Alcohol Services confidential referral hotline is available at 1-866-286-3767

Information on ways to obtain naloxone is available on DDAP’s website.

####